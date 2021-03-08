Sports
The Australian women’s soccer team promotes empowerment, inclusion
The Centennial Tigers are only the second women’s team in the country. They are built on tenacity, integrity, persistence, empowerment, respect and sportsmanship.
LONE TREE, Colo. South of the Denver Metro area, only the second Australian women’s soccer team lives across the country. While their sport may be strange, their principles are universal.
“The Centennial Tigers are based on a set of core values: tenacity, integrity, persistence, empowerment, respect and sportsmanship,” said team president Sara Edwards Rohner. “And really, even though we really love to win, the sport is really about, or the team is really about empowering women and teaching them to find their inner strength.”
Edwards Rohner has been a former amateur and professional rugby player for 15 years, including stints in two international teams. She then competed in Australian football internationally and was selected for the AFL International Cup, before returning to the United States to start her own club.
Not everyone is a former top athlete. The tigers accept women in every place on life’s journey.
“I wish I had started doing this so much earlier in my life. I had no idea how many benefits it would bring,” said Jennifer Elliott. “We welcome all people, not just your background, but also your sport level or ability or your exposure to it. I’ve never played a sport and they welcome me with open arms.”
Chris Briggs is the only Australian born on the Tigers. She was born in Melbourne, Australia (the home of Footy) and has been playing an amateur player for seven years.
“It doesn’t matter what physical condition you are, what size or shape you are, you are welcome,” she said. “Come along and have fun.”
Everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, racial identity or even gender identity, is welcome on the Tigers.
“I’m a mother of four, and actually I have a transgender son and a gay daughter, so inclusion is very important to me,” said Elliott.
She’s not the only mom on the team – not even around. There is a whole group of women who are certainly not finished with their sports career just because they have grown their family.
“I didn’t want them to think it was over just because you have a child,” said Edwards Rohner, who has a son.
Briggs has had children who have already left the nest, but she still wants to get rid of certain stereotypes.
“Sometimes it’s one of those labels where it says, ‘I’m more than just a mom!’ I am an employee, I am creative, I am talented and I am social! ”She said.
Amanda Newell is one of the founders of the Tigers and is also Sara’s sister. Newell has two children and is also a public school teacher.
“It gives me the opportunity to do something I love and to show my kids that as adults you can have hobbies and do something that is just for yourself,” she said.
A former collegiate rower, Carly Austin was desperate for something competitive in her adulthood to compare to her past life.
“It’s my outlet, my escape, my safe place, to get out and be stronger for myself and my family,” she said.
The Tigers are members of the Aussie Football League (USAFL) of the United States and are in their third season. Aussie Football, or Footy, is a sport made up of many different traditional sports. The object of the game is to score goals (similar to rugby or football) through kicking, bouncing (dribbling like basketball) and handballing.
But the rules for the Centennial Tigers? Just show up.
“One rule the Centennial Tigers have is that you should never be afraid to try something new.”
“Have something for yourself.”
“Just come out and have a good time.”
“To have time to make friends.”
“Just go out and do it.”
The Tigers practice Tuesdays and Saturdays in Lone Tree, CO. They actively recruit athletes of any level of experience.
