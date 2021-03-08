Sports
2021 Women’s Women’s Ice Hockey Championship NC Field Announced
INDIANAPOLIS The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee today announced the ranks of eight teams competing in the 20th National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Both the Quarter Final and the 2021 NCAA Womens Frozen Four will be hosted by Mercyhurst University at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The quarter-finals will be played on March 15-16 and the winning team from each quarter-final will advance to the 2021 NCAA Womens Frozen Four on March 18-20.
Eight teams have been selected for the championship. The four best teams have been seeded from the eight teams.
Four conferences received automatic bids for the 2021 tournament. The remaining four teams were selected overall. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Robert Morris University; ECAC Hockey, Colgate University; Hockey East Association, Northeastern University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Ohio State University, Boston College, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and Providence College were selected as at-large teams.
2021 CHAMPS: Full coverage for the women’s hockey championship
Northeastern will enter the tournament as seed # 1 and will play against Robert Morris. Wisconsin, the No. 2 seed, will play Providence. Ohio State took a No. 3 seed and will compete against Boston College. Colgate, the No. 4 seed, will take on Duluth. All game times are updated and posted on NCAA.com.
Both semi-final matches will take place on Thursday March 18. The first semifinal will air LIVE on ESPN3 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time and the second semifinal will be broadcast LIVE on ESPNU at 7:00 PM Eastern Time. The national championship game will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and will also be broadcast LIVE on ESPNU.
The 2020 Championship was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 2-0 in Hamden, Connecticut to win its fifth National Collegiate Womens Ice Hockey title.
