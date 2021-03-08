Who Participate in Idea Summit





Ensemble Valhalla, XLRI’s annual culture, sports and management festival, hosted day two of the three-day extravaganza, Ensemble Valhalla 2021 on March 6, 2021. The theme of the fest for this year was Escapade A New Journey Awaits. It encourages people to overcome the monotony of life and embark on a bold journey of adventure and thrill. Day two witnessed a large participation of student teams in different cultural competitions such as One Man Show, Pocket full of Prose, Spin a Story and multiple flagship and management events such as Circus Maximus, MUN, Policy Parley, Money ball. The second and third rounds of EV’s flagship The Next Gen Leader were also held. Competition between XLRI’s Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) streams continued with sports such as athletics, chess, table tennis, football and pool, with the HRM students maintaining their leading streak. The main highlights of the day were the Idea Summit panels and the highly anticipated Pro Shows. As part of the Idea Summit, Rajat Sharma, one of the most renowned Indian journalists known for his shows like Aap ki Adalat, was one of the evening’s esteemed panelists. He moved the audience with the story of his struggles, the background in which he grew and how he established himself as an industry veteran. He shared his experiences and views with the students. When asked why he grills his guests with difficult questions, he replied: The questions are not difficult. People want to hide and that’s why they find the questions difficult. Another major attraction of the Idea Summit series was the Mirzapur panel featuring the creator and writer, Puneet Krishna, and the actors, Ali Fazal, Anjum Sharma and Harshita Gaur. It was a fun and engaging conversation, subtly bringing to light the depths of acting and character development, along with the struggles that come with setting up a web series. Krishna also pointed out the importance of advocating for women in charge. Interestingly, Fazal shared his takeaways from the session. As Gaur shared her journey from academics to acting, Fazal and Sharma shared insights and challenges behind the screen. Following the idea’s panels, the top was the Pro Show. The evening came to a close and the audience laughed heartily at the witty humor of Rahul Subramanian, the creator of the comedy solo Kal Mai Udega and one of Comicstaat’s top ten finalists, Sejal Bhat.

