Allen leads Windies to a three-wicket win, the T20 series triumphing over Sri Lanka

All-rounder Fabian Allen skipped three sixes on the penultimate and led the West Indies to a nervous three-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 International final on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of just 132, the two-time world champions struggled in flight while their star trio of Chris Gayle, skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo all flopped.

Allen’s three sixes came from spinner Akila Dananjaya when the 25-year-old Jamaican hit a much-needed 21 to just six balls across from Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The West Indies finished 134-7 and went on to make the three-match run 2-1 after a four-wicket win in the first match, followed by Sri Lanka’s 43-run win in the second.

Dananjaya was again the victim of an explosive blow from the West Indies after Pollard hit one of his overs in the first game on Wednesday.

“I’m preparing for everything, including bowling in the power play,” said Allen, who previously took 1-13 opening the bowling.

“When I look in the dressing room, we have a lot of clout.

“I told (batting partner) Jason Holder that I’m uncomfortable with (Wanindu) Hasaranga, so I told him to hit him out and I’ll finish. I eventually pulled myself out. It was a good performance overall.”

The home team was cruising after restricting Sri Lanka to 131-4.

Openers Evin Lewis (21) and Lendl Simmons (26) got off to a solid start before Sri Lanka legspinner Hasaranga (2-13) sent them both away for a run of eight wickets.

Wrist-spinner Lakshan Sandakan clean-bowled Gayle for 13, completing a poor international return for the 41-year-old who made only zero and 16 in the first two games.

Gayle has been in T20 internationals for five years without fifty.

– Desperate Problems –

Pollard, who only became the third man on Wednesday to hit six sixes in an international on Wednesday, was thrown for nothing by sailor Dushmantha Chameera.

Bravo also went for a duck, a second wicket in two balls for Sandakan who had also sent Rovman Powell back.

Story continues

Sandakan finished 3-29 to follow his 3-10 of Friday’s game.

But with 20 runs required from the last 12 balls, Allen Dananjaya skipped 20 runs from the penultimate for the win.

It was a reversible series for Dananjaya, who set the trap for Pollard’s pyrotechnics last Wednesday after taking a hat-trick in the same match.

Earlier, former skipper Dinesh Chandimal hit his fifth Twenty20 International half century when he and the promising youngster Ashen Bandara took Sri Lanka to a modest 131-4.

Chandimal took an unbeaten 54 with three limits and finished four runs below his best of 58 in the format made against Australia at Pallekele in 2016.

The 31-year-old, who played in his 57th T20 International, had contributed just eleven and three in the first two games.

Bandara, 22 and on his debut tour, hit an unbeaten 44 with three fours and the only two sixes on his team.

Sri Lanka was in desperate trouble early in their innings, reaching 10 overs with only 47 on the board for the loss of four wickets that had won the toss and decided to hit first.

On their way to winning the second game on Friday at the same venue with 43 points, they had collected 94-0 halfway through.

On Sunday, they reached just two limits in the first 10 overs with opener Danusha Gunathilaka, who topped the net with 56 on Friday, this time for just nine, caught and bowled by Allen.

The two sides now play three ODIs and two Tests, all in Antigua.

dj / th