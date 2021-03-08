Hard quarantine for Team India ahead of the final of the World Test Championship | Cricket News





Team India to undergo 14 days of isolation ahead of WTC in June; Southampton likely venue for final; 2nd string front plow Asia Cup T20 in the offing

MUMBAI: Team India will fly to the UK in the first week of June, shortly after the close of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 30, to compete in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and to undergo a 14-day quarantine, similar to what they did in Australia.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton is the preferred venue for the final given the Hilton hotel in the stadium. TOI understands that the England Cricket Board – which has hosting rights – blocked the entire hotel between June 1 and June 26 and is working with the ICC to create the bio-safe bubble. The ICC has also decided to keep a spare day for the test match, although the playing conditions for the final have not yet been announced. Given the choosy weather in England, the governing body wants to make sure there is an extra day in case rain skips the Test. The Ageas Bowl has a capacity of 25,000. Asia CupMUMBAI: Team India will fly to the UK in the first week of June, shortly after the close of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 30, to compete in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and to undergo a 14-day quarantine, similar to what they did in Australia.The Ageas Bowl in Southampton is the preferred venue for the final given the Hilton hotel in the stadium. TOI understands that the England Cricket Board – which has hosting rights – blocked the entire hotel between June 1 and June 26 and is working with the ICC to create the bio-safe bubble. The ICC has also decided to keep a spare day for the test match, although the playing conditions for the final have not yet been announced. Given the choosy weather in England, the governing body wants to make sure there is an extra day in case rain skips the Test. The Ageas Bowl has a capacity of 25,000. The Indian team has basically said yes to a 14-day quarantine, with changes to be agreed at a later stage as the situation changes with regard to Covid. “It will usually be in line with the tour of Australia, where the first three or five days will be in strict isolation, after which teams will be allowed to train in quarantine,” said those aware of the developments.

The WTC final begins on June 18 and ends on June 22, if it lasts all five days.

“BCCI has taken the call not to ask the players to return to India after the WTC final. The idea is to stay there and acclimate to the conditions before the tests begin,” sources said. India will stay in England until the start of the Test Series. They will return to India in August to play a series of white balls against South Africa, followed by a series of white balls against New Zealand. The T20 World Cup starts in October and ends in November, after which India and New Zealand play a test series here at home and India then heads to South Africa – towards the end of December – for a full-fledged tour.

In such a scenario, if the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) – led by Jay Shah – continues with the Asia Cup this year, it is clear that the protagonists will not be available.

Asian Cup is proposed for the end of June, second-string likely

Postponed last year due to the pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is now proposing to hold the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka at the end of June. It has been learned that top BCCI officials have been locked in a meeting with the ACC to confirm the window and tournament.

If the Asia Cup continues, the BCCI is all set to send a second division team to the tournament as the main players of the Indian team will be in England, after the WTC final, to prepare for the Test there. -series. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, among others, will not participate in the white ball tournament that will be played in the Twenty20 format this year.

“There is no other choice. We cannot risk preparing for the series in England. And cricketers cannot go into quarantine twice. When the Asia Cup takes place, India has no choice but to send a second division team,” he said. sources confirmed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos