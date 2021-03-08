USC Womens Tennis Falls to Washington State 4-3





Women’s tennis | March 07, 2021 PULLMAN, Wash. –The No. 16 USC women’s women’s team fell today (March 7) in Pullman, Washington to No. 47, Washington State 4-3. The Women of Troy now have a 7-4 overall record and a 1-1 Pac-12 conference record for the 2021 season. The Cougars made their first move in the doubles when Bayerlova / Sato beat USC’s Cayetano / Cheong 6-4 on lane one. The Ewing / McKee Trojans responded with a 6-4 victory on lane two over Ates / Lee in Washington state. The double play point rested on the result of lane three. USC’s Dvorak / Willson fell to Courgars Jittakoat / Kumhm 7-5 and Washington state claimed the colon. This was Dvorak / Willson’s first loss as a pair in the season. The Women of Troy went 0-1 in singles. Trojan sophomore No. 48 Eryn Cayetano took the opportunity to equalize the score. She defeated Cougar Hikaru Sato 6-0, 6-2 on court two to level the match at 1-1. The Cougars advanced in the race. On lane six, Melisa Ates defeated USC redshirt senior Clare McKee 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 and Cougar No. 55 Michaela Bayerlova defeated USC Freshman No. 103 Naomi Cheong 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on lane one. Washington state had a 3-1 lead. The tides started to change as Trojan junior Salma Ewing defeated Cougar Fifa Kumhom 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on court three. The USC continued to maintain momentum as a junior Danielle Willson defeated Washington State’s Pang Jittakoat 6-4, 6-3 on court four to set the match score at 3-3. The result of the match came down to the decision on lane five. After splitting the first two sets, Savanna Ly-Nguyen from Washington state took the third set over redshirt senior Summer Dvorak to win 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 to capture the match for the Cougars. USC returns to California to climb 101 to meet UC Santa Barbara on Friday (March 12), then back to Marks Stadium to challenge Pepperdine on Sunday (March 14) for the third time this season. Washington State 4, USC 3 March 7, 2021 Pullman, Wash. Double Bayerlova / Sato (WSU). Cayetano / Cheong (USC) -6-4 Ewing / McKee (USC) defeats. Ates / Lee (WSU) – 6-4 Jittakoat / Kumhom (WSU) defeats. Dvorak / Willson (USC) – 7-5 * Order of finishing: 1,2,3 *

Washington State wins the doubles Singles # 55 Michaela Bayerlova (WSU) beats. # 103 Naomi Cheong (USC) -6-2, 3-6, 6-1 # 48 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Hikaru Sato (WSU) -6-0, 6-2 Salma Ewing (USC) beats FIFA Kumhom (WSU) -3-6, 6-1, 6-2 Danielle Willson (USC) def. Pang Jittakoat (WSU) -6-4, 6-3 Savanna Ly-Nguyen (WSU) def. Summer Dvorak (USC) – 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 * Melisa Ates (WSU) def. Clare Mckee (USC) – 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 Order of finishing: 2, 6, 1, 3, 4, 5 *

