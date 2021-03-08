Northeastern lands top seed in NCAA women’s hockey tournament





Three of the eight teams in the 2021 NCAA women’s ice hockey tournament are based in New England, led by the top-seeded Northeastern. The metastases, announced Sunday night, feature the Huskies, who landed the No. 1 seed after their fourth consecutive Hockey East title. Northeastern takes on eighth seed Robert Morris in the first round. The Huskies, who finished the regular season 20-1-1, will enter an unbeaten streak of 19 games into the postseason. As for Robert Morris, it earned an auto-bid by winning the College Hockey America tournament on Saturday. Boston College, sixth overall, meets third-seeded Ohio State in the first round. BC received an ‘at large’ bid after closing the regular season with a mark of 14-4-0 and a national ranking as high as sixth. This is the Eagles’ 12th NCAA tournament. And seventh-seeded Providence, who fell 5-1 in Northeastern on Saturday, will make its first NCAA appearance since 2005, taking on No. 2 Wisconsin. The opening round also features No. 4 Colgate against No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth. Both the Quarter Finals and Frozen Four are hosted by Mercyhurst University at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. The quarter-finals will be played on March 15-16, and the winning team from each quarter-final will advance to the Frozen Four on March 18-20. This will be the first championship since 2019 that the 2020 championship was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin won the 2019 national championship. Christopher Price can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos