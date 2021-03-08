Parkites win eighth consecutive time | Local sports

QPCC (Queens Park Cricket Club) Parkites extended their winning streak to eight in the Table Tennis Champions League with two wins on Saturday night at their Indoor Racquet Center, Queens Park Oval, St Clair.

As a result, the title favorites moved to the top of the standings with 25 points, one more than Hillview Renegades who had kicked four points clear two nights earlier with a 3-1 win over DAbadie Youths for their seventh win out of ten games.

The Parkites, who have not tasted defeat since beating 3-2 against Solo Crusaders in the first clash of the opening game on January 26, have a match in hand and are expected to win the second round comfortably.

The winners of the country’s last invitational league competition, the Caroni League two years ago, won the first round in the middle of last month and have three games left in the second.

The Parkites were expected to increase their lead to four points when they faced the survivors at the bottom of the table last night.

When the second round of round-robin action ends on Sunday, the top four finishers will advance to a Big Four playoff for the title.

The same teams have been in the top four pretty much from the start and WASA Club, which won a sweep to Southerners on Saturday afternoon, and Crusaders are currently in third and fourth place with 22 and 20 points respectively.

The Tobagonian Derron Douglas, who has lost only one game in the competition, to Crusaders Anthony Sandfly Brown won both games in both games on Saturday night.

In their 3-1 win over WASA, the country’s fourth-seeded player overtook the Parkites by beating fifth-seeded Curtis Humphreys 11-1, 14-12, 8-11, 11-6.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game had eliminated Humphreys brother Alaric 11-9, 8-11, 11-2, 11-5 two games earlier, then Aaron Edwards made it 2-1 for the hosts with an 11 -9, 11-7, 11-2 triumph over Kyle Borneo.

Two-time National Champion Curtis had drawn first blood for WASA, but after crushing Joshua Maxwell in the first two games, the two-time National Champion had to go to the wire to eventually get past Joshua Maxwell 11-4, 11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 16-14.

Former top junior Maxwell was voted MVP of the match against the struggling DAbadie Youths when he fought back after being two points away from defeat in the fourth game of the deciding game to beat in-form Declan John 11-8 , 6-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8.

The top-ten player would have preferred to get past Everton Sorzano earlier, but he went down quite a bit 11-7, 11-9, 11-3, and then Sarvesh Mungal, who entered the tournament for the first time, made it clear. 2-1 of them. for the visitors by nosing out Javier King 11-6, 11-6, 10-12, 10-12, 12-10.

17-year-old Douglas, who had beaten John 11-4, 11-8, 12-10 in the opener, then forced the decider with a convincing 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory over Sorzano.

Although WASA did not lose a game against Southerners at Calvary Community Center, Arima, it was a very tough game.

Curtis came in two points from losing in the fourth game before fighting back to avoid the big interference 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, 12-10, 11-8 over Terry Corbin.

Southpaw Alaric then scored a hard-fought 14-12, 11-5, 10-12, 13-11 win over Anson Lowie for the MVP award, and then Borneo sealed the three points with a 9-11, 11-5, 11 – 9, 11-9 triumph over Wayne Oudit.

WASA is expected to move up to 25 points and overtake Renegades for second place as they tackle Survivors tonight from 7pm in their penultimate game of the round at Calvary.