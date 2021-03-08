Padres News: Darvish Shines Early, But Friars Fall 4-3 for Royals





The Padres kicked off the spring show on Sunday with a bang, hitting a few solo homeruns early on, but they couldn’t hold onto the lead when they fell 4-3 against the Royals at Peoria Stadium. Yu Darvish, one of San Diegos’ valued off-season signings, shone in his spring training debut with four K’s over the first two innings of the game, three of which came only in the first inning. Most of the usual Padres starters competed in the Sunday competition, minus Fernando Tatis Jr. and Austin Nola. In their place, Ha-Seong Kim started at short stop and Victor Caratini kept things behind the plate. Both Trent Grisham and Eric Hosmer went yards against Kansas City with Grishams coming in the first and Hosmers’ bomb dropped over the midfield fence three innings later. Top prospect CJ Abrams registered the team’s third RBI of the day when he hit an RBI-single in the middle and Jorge Mateo scored in the bottom of the eighth. The Royals came back to win in the last inning thanks to an RBI-single by rightfielder Seuly Matias and a two-run homer by third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez off the Padres Nick Ramirez, which ended with three runs allowed and a single strikeout in the games last two innings. The Friars have the next two days off before returning to Peoria Stadium to face off White socks on March 9. The game is scheduled for 12:05 PM

