NHL Buzz: MacKinnon skates after missing the last two games for Avalanche





Welcome to the NHL Buzz. During the 2020-2021 season, NHL.com will provide you with the latest news.

Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon skated on Sunday after missing the last two games because the attacker was feeling unwell due to a blow to the head. MacKinnon was scratched ahead of a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and also missed a 5-4 overtime loss against Anaheim on Saturday. He was injured on Wednesday in the third period of a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks as a forward Joachim Blichfeld hit MacKinnon’s head with his shoulder. Blichfeld received a game penalty and was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check. “He seems to be moving forward and feeling better,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday. Defender Cale Makar also skated on Sunday, but the Avalanche did not train. Makar missed the past five games with an upper body injury. The Avalanche will play at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. After Friday’s game, Bednar said, “Protocol says he can’t play, and we’re not going to take him out and risk him getting hurt or something or making it worse. I don’t know what that means because far like tomorrow or the day after, but I assume he will miss a few games here. “ MacKinnon has scored 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games. Makar has not played since February 26. He has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 15 games. Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin hopes to play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday after missing four games with a lower body injury. “I would say exactly that,” said the Red Wings captain after attending training on Sunday. ‘I felt pretty good. It is a kind of daily activity. The big thing is [Monday] and see how it feels and take it from there. “ Larkin skated on his own during Detroit’s 1-3-1 road trip, which ended on Thursday with a 5-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes. Coach Jeff Blashill said he would not commit to the attacker’s return on Tuesday. “We’ve got two days to find out,” Blashill said. ‘I don’t expect somehow now. We will find out as we go through it. He finished training today, so that’s a good sign. ‘ Larkin scored 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 22 games, second on Red Wings behind attacker Bobby Ryan (13 points). Tyler Bertuzzi did not exercise. The forward missed 17 games with an upper body injury. “It’s just been a longer process than we realized and that sometimes happens with injuries,” said Blashill. “So we just sit there and wait until he is completely healthy and can recover.”







