Prize money in sports: what can football learn from cricket?

Chicken. Egg. TV audience. Sponsors. Ticket sales … Cricket has heard all the arguments, but pointed out that equal prize money is a message that transcends fate.

A BBC study shows that the vast majority of sports offer equal pay for at least one of their major events, but the biggest divide is found in football.

Cricket has made some of the biggest strides since the 2017 survey, offering male and female champions of The Hundred and Big Bash League the same prize.

Hockey and squash pay off right away, while tennis has been doing it for years at Grand Slams. Nobody has regretted it.

“It is a collective struggle in all sports, in an effort to reduce the existing inequality between men and women,” said Anya Shrubsole, vice-captain of England’s cricket.

Hollie Pearne-Webb, hockey captain, added, “Football has to look to sports like ours to see the opportunity.”

So what can football learn about introducing equal prize money?

Equal prize money is not equal to equal pay

This may be where the debate seemed confusing at times – and made it easy to ignore.

“I don’t think we’re on the podium for equal pay, because if you look at the crowds that the men have, and the five-day tests – all that sort of thing – they’re going to get paid more,” Shrubsole said.

“But when you have two identical tournaments side by side, there is no excuse not to have the same money. I don’t see how you can’t justify it when you have two groups of people doing the exact same thing.”

At The Hundred this summer, the winning teams will each pocket 150,000, but player salaries range from 24,000 to 100,000 for the men and 3,600 to 15,000 for the women.

“With prize money, it’s more totemic. It’s that real symbol, that gesture, of how much you appreciate something,” said Beth Barrett-Wild, who heads the Hundred women’s competition for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB ). .

“That message of equality really transcends [commercial] things.”

Pearne-Webb explains it as “that’s exactly how society should be both inside and outside sports”.

An equal prize money can make a sport grow

There is no question that market forces – supply and demand for ticket sales, sponsorships and TV deals – determine the income for sports and thus what they can spend on prize money, rewards and investments in grassroots.

But it does not determine the order of a governing body’s spending priorities.

Some sports have shown that prioritizing equal prize money has a positive knock-on effect in terms of increased revenue, while sponsors increasingly want to be associated with an ethos of equality.

Squash’s governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA), has seen its revenue increase by 236.7% over the past five years since the men’s and women’s tours merged and equal prize money was introduced at all events.

“We have not cannibalized any prize money from the men to subsidize the women,” said Alex Gough, PSA CEO.

“We have determined the level [of prize money at events] and we managed to attract more tournaments, so the prize money has gone up that way. There’s a little bit more profile, so our commercials have gone up a lot more and more. “

The turnout figures have also increased and this has translated into an increase of 36% in the number of professional players in five years. Those female players earn 65.7% more than five years ago.

The ECB hopes cricket will reap the same rewards, with Barrett-Wild saying, “The Hundred will really help raise the profile of women’s cricket and catapult women’s cricket to a new and wider audience.”

Equal prize money is ‘life changing’ for athletes

Since the last BBC study in 2017, hockey has introduced equal prize money in the Pro League and Euro Hockey League, while cliff diving has also rivaled wins in the Red Bull World Series.

“When you compete well and you are at the top of the sport, this is a very comfortable profession for young people to learn,” said British cliff diver Jess Macaulay.

“That was a big draw for me because I was able to make a substantial amount while doing what I love. Now that it’s even, it’s so much more of a draw for young women to get into the sport.”

Shrubsole says equal prize money helps motivate players and make them feel valued.

“It gives you something great to work towards,” she said. “But it goes from a nice bonus to something that can really make a difference in someone’s life – a lot more money you could spend on a down payment on a house or whatever it may be. That’s huge.”

You can’t change everything overnight

While cricket has made a lot of progress in recent years, there are still differences in the biggest global events, such as the Twenty20 and the 50-over World Cups.

But they shrink significantly.

The winners of the Women’s World Cup in 2022 will receive $ 3.5 million (2.5 million) – an increase of 75% from the $ 2 million (1.4 million) won by England women in 2017 and about 88% of the $ 4 million (2.9 million) men chosen by England. up in 2019.

Australia won $ 1 million ($ 716,635) for their Women’s T20 World Cup triumph last year and while the International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to confirm the prize money for the 2021 men’s event, there are reports that it will be equal. external link

The divide in football is much wider: France received $ 38 million (27.2 million) as winners of the 2018 World Cup, compared to $ 4 million (2.9 million) for the women of the United States at the 2019 World Cup .

FIFA has said prize money will at least be doubled for the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

But for those who argue that prize money should be linked to viewing figures that have been a little short for women since the World Cup attracted a third of the men’s audience external link last time with 1.12 billion viewers.

It can take decades to take things to the next level. Tennis introduced the same prize money at the 1973 US Open, but it wasn’t until 2007 that Wimbledon became the fourth and final Grand Slam to do so, and there are still plenty of tournaments that don’t pay out the same, despite the sport’s reputation as one of the the most gender equal.

The winners of the Women’s World Cup in 2022 will receive 2.5 million in prize money, an increase of nearly 60% from what England’s cricketers got in 2017 and more than 1,000% more than in 2013

New tournaments can shake up old attitudes

Asked if the introduction of equal prize money in The Hundred could cause the ICC to follow suit and introduce it at its global events, Barrett-Wild said, “Absolutely. The end goal for everyone in cricket should be that we all ride towards that. equality and that gender balance for sport. “

However, it’s a lot easier to put it in for a new tournament than it is for a tournament – as with many football games – with a complex web of TV deals, sponsorship deals, and deep-seated attitudes and expectations.

“The advantage we have with The Hundred is that we’ve been launching it for men and women from the very beginning and we’ve had that near-blank sheet of paper to design it that way,” said Barrett-Wild. “It’s probably more challenging when you look at historical professional sports leagues because they probably have more complicated commercial arrangements.”

A new competition offers an opportunity to shuffle deals on which women’s matches will be shown on TV when, and to set an equal prize pool from the start.

Pearne-Webb said, “People will watch it when it’s on TV at the accessible times because there are just as many little girls as there are little boys. Boys can watch TV and say, ‘I want to be a footballer when I grow up,’ but a lot of girls don’t do that because they don’t see it. So football misses out on such a great opportunity. “

Equal prize money is a ‘no-brainer’ for sponsors

An opportunity to be associated with a healthy and relevant cause – why wouldn’t a sponsor want that?

“In simplest terms, sponsorship is a demonstration of a brand in action and an investment in shared values ​​- or at least the values ​​that a company or brand can credibly pursue,” said Jonathan Izzard, sponsorship expert at Reckoner Strategy.

“In purely practical marketing terms, by being involved in a sponsorship like this – where perhaps the investment of your brand allows for equal prize money – you have an active role in this positive change to talk about.

“Imagine you are the brand that can go out and say you helped this.

“That’s why equal prize money is so self-evident for sponsors.”

What is football doing to narrow the gap?

The Women’s Super League first introduced prize money in the 2019-2020 season, with Chelsea taking home 100,000 to win the title. That same year, Liverpool received 35.5 million for their Premier League victory.

In the FA Cup, the victory in the men’s league this season yields a club of 1.8 million, while the women win 25,000.

“While we recognize that there is currently a significant difference between the prize money for men’s and women’s competitions, these are determined by the amounts generated by commercial revenues, including national and international broadcasting rights,” said an FA spokesman.

“The [men’s] FA Cup is the largest revenue producer for the FA. These revenues allow us to reinvest in football at all levels and have made significant progress in developing the women’s game. “

Basically it boils down to a chicken-or-egg debate – will you grow the game to increase the prize pool or increase the prize pool to grow the game?

Equal prize money is not necessarily more prize money; it’s just offering the same amount.

“The more sports it plays, the more pressure there will be on all these different governing bodies around the world, and people will be held more accountable for it,” said Shrubsole. “That’s the best way to push the issue through.”