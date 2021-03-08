Former teammates, coach recalls Valparaiso football player shot, killed at 19 | Valparaiso Vikings Prep Zone





Marshall didn’t care about Beller’s stats, though. What he remembers most about his former high-profile linebacker, who received an honorable mention from Times All-Area as a senior, is how friendly he was to everyone on the program. “Behind the scenes, he took care of and mentored younger children,” said Marshall. “Throughout his life and the things he had been through, he always encouraged them and tried to steer them in the right direction.” One of those “younger kids” that Beller was a big influence on is Pete Crossin. The second linebacker is the same age as Beller’s younger brother, Jonah. Crossin’s older brother, Reece, was playing with Beller. When Beller finished his football career in 2019, he gave Crossin a gift that the underclass cherishes now more than ever. “During the summer, he gave me his competition shoes that he wore during his senior season. The same ones he wore at state,” Crossin said. “That meant a lot to me … He was always very supportive, and he always treated me like I was another little brother to him.” Crossin said he’s already dedicated his upcoming junior campaign to Beller, and Marshall promised that his team will honor his former linebacker every chance it gets. “He will never be forgotten,” Marshall said. “That’s our job as his football family. That’s our job as his loved ones. There will not be a day when Noah Beller is forgotten. For what he has given to so many people and for what he has done for his own immediate family, I think. We will continue to hear about him and all the good he did in the 19 years we were blessed with him. “

