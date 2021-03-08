Memories of men’s tennis alumni, saying goodbye to the program – The GW Hatchet

With their backs against the wall in the 2005 Atlantic 10 men’s tennis tournament, then sophomore Daniel Balke and then senior Daniel Raisbeck, playing in the number 3 pair, competed for the double point against Xavier.

Balke said the duo lost most of the ‘must-win’ match, but they worked the final set to a match point in their favor. Raisbeck returned the volley and the ball flew to Balke, who said he closed his eyes, stuck out his racket and made contact with the ball, which he sent to the Musketeers. On the next shot, Raisbeck hit a winner and a party ensued, Balke said.

I threw my racket so hard because I was so happy it burst, and the whole team collapsed on me and Daniel, and we were hugging and dancing and in the middle of the court, he said.

The Colonials would lose the matchup and finish fifth in the tournament, but Balke said those minutes of celebration were his best moments in the schedule.

Men’s tennis will no longer have the chance to celebrate a hotly contested victory, the program is missing enough players to keep its final season as a varsity team, effectively ending its 65-year tenure at GW. Former gentlemen tennis players said they learned leadership and discipline in their time with the program, along with their lifelong friends who they still cherish.

I’m just really grateful to have had the chance to perform for GW in the men’s tennis program, Balke said. And I’m sad it won’t be there for the current bunch of guys who can’t finish it.

The team began its early years in the Southern Conference, winning eight titles in nine seasons between 1956 and 1964. In 1978 the team moved to Atlantic 10.

In the 42 years that the team has played in the A-10, the team has won six championships. The first crown on the conference came in 1979 and the other five took place between 2011 and 2016. The team won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 before finishing second in 2013. The team roared back and finished in as many three consecutive championships for years.

A graduate of 2004, Matt Hane said it was troubling for him to learn that the programs have ended at the end of the 2020-2021 season. He added that the men’s tennis program was one of the biggest reasons he chose to go to GW.

A lot of memories, a lot of good feelings and good things that I liked about college were very much connected to that program and that team, Hane said. That was one of the big occupations, probably the biggest determining factor as to why I went to GW in the first place was to play on that team.

Hane earned A-10 Most Outstanding Rookie Performer in 2001 and A-10 Most Outstanding Performer in 2002 and 2004. He was inducted into the GW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016. Hane said the program taught him responsibility, leadership and management throughout his career. activities. as captain in his final years with the team.

It was a big developmental step for me, as a youth and in my attempt to grow up, Hane said. It taught you a lot of responsibility, preparing for competitions, training. All those kinds of fun things get you ready for all the good things you need to do in life.

The program yielded 14 A-10 individual champions in singles and seven A-10 individual champions in doubles. Hane earned the honors in 2002 at first place and in 2004 as the No. 1 in doubles with then-junior Jake Jopling.

Hane said his fondest memories came from traveling and competing with his teammates. He added that junior tennis is typically individualistic, but the collegiate approach of tennis teams allowed him to spend time with 10 other players.

Some of the guys who were on the team with me at the time are still some of my best friends now, he said. And they were at my wedding, I was at their wedding. So many of those connections were very important, and I really appreciate them.

He added that his time in the program was generally a great experience for him, making it more difficult for him to learn about the teams’ termination.

It was frankly painful to hear it being cut, he said. It feels like part of you has been taken away. “

A graduate of 2014, Viktor Svensson said winning the A-10 tournament his senior season as an underdog against VCU, and extending his senior year of collegiate tennis to the NCAA tournament were the highlights of his four years with GW.

The program featured 35 All-Conference First Team honors and 18 All-Conference Second Team honors, including Svensson’s two Second Team nominations. Before the conference distinguished between first and second team honors, the program recorded 22 selections for awards across all conferences.

Svensson, who helped the team reach its highest end-of-season rank at No. 53 nationally, said he was disappointed that program history could not live on for future teams after it played such a big part in his life.

We were proud to represent the school, and we hoped that our legacy would continue, and that the boys who came to enjoy that experience, he said. It’s a great school and being able to combine that with the tennis is such a great opportunity for athletes to get.

