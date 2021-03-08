Sports
Luverne Hockey Breeze Through Fairmont Area | News, sports, jobs
FAIRMONT – Luverne, sophomore Kamryn Van Batavia and junior Reghan Bork, the respective No. 1 and 6-point producers from the Minnesota Girls Hockey Hub across the state, ventured to Martin County Arena on Saturday and amply met their bills.
Van Batavia generated a game-best six points via two goals and four assists, Bork provided two goals and two helpers, while eighth-grade striker Peyton Behr scored a hat-trick and one assist to push Luverne to a 12-0 defeat of Fairmont Area . .
“What can I say? The Luverne players see the whole ice, they handle the puck well, they fit well and they put a lot of pressure on your defense,” said Fairmont Area head coach Ashley Olson, whose lineup turned outshot 49-8 during the Big South Conference collision at Fairmont. “They are a great program.”
Coming into Martin County Arena with 55 points on top based on 28 goals and 27 assists, Van Batavia took just 27 seconds to contribute to her impressive regular season totals. Luverne’s super sophomore center worked around the left side of the cage before dropping a shot out of the way for a 1-0 lead.
Unfortunately for Fairmont Area, senior attacker Rylee Gee found the rope just 30 seconds later with an unaided wrist strap. It was the first of two goals on the day for Gee, who entered the game with 11 goals and 12 assists.
Bork, who is sixth in the state in points (43) via 20 goals and 23 helpers, lit the lamp by taking a filtered lead pass from Van Batavia down the right wing and tore a bang in the pipe for a 3-0 lead with 13:54 left in the opening frame.
Roz Oye then delivered a crossing pass to Gee for a right laser slapshot at the 10:36 intersection before Behr and Van Batavia combined for a double assist on Brynn Thier’s one-timer from the point for a 5-0 lead by 3:13 to go for the first break.
Van Batavia unleashed a pipe-dented missile from the left wing for a top shelf goal of Bork’s precision pass with just 44 seconds to go in the first before Behr beat the buzzer by four taps with an escape pulse to a margin of 7-0.
Behr, Oye and Bork delivered goals from the second period for Luverne before Anika Boll and Behr closed the number of goals with one each in the third. Van Batavia assisted with the lamplight shots of Oye and Behr respectively.
Emily Sokoloski drilled two of Fairmont Area’s three second-period shots to the net, but both were gloved by Luverne goalkeeper Mallory Von Tersch to maintain her shutout. Von Tersch iced her win by holding Brooklyn Meyer’s soaring right wing with 1 minute left in regulation for her eighth and final save.
Fairmont Area, sophomore net less Hadley Artz, amassed a leading 37 saves between the pipes.
Fairmont Area (4-10) heads to Luverne (11-4) on Tuesday-evening for Game 2 of Cardinals’ two home-away-season series.
Luverne 7-3-2-12
Fairmont 0-0-0-0
Scoring plays
1st period
LUV – Kamryn Van Batavia (without assistance), 16:33.
LUV – Rylee Gee (unassisted), 4:03 PM.
LUV – Reghan Bork (Kamryn Van Batavia), 13:54.
LUV – Rylee Gee (Roz Oye), 10:36.
LUV – Brynn Thier (Peyton Behr, Kamryn Van Batavia), 3:13.
LUV – Kamryn Van Batavia (Reghan Bork), 0:44.
LUV-Peyton Behr (unassisted), 0:04.
2nd period
LUV – Peyton Behr (Zariah Holmgren), 14:48.
LUV – Roz Oye (Sophie Holmberg, Kamryn Van Batavia), 10:57.
LUV-Reghan Bork (unaided), PP, 1:18.
3rd period
LUV – Anika Boll (Reghan Bork), 15:45.
LUV – Peyton Behr (Kamryn Van Batavia), 6:48.
Shots on Target: Luverne 12/22/49; Fairmont Area 3-3-2-8.
Stores: Hadley Artz (FA) 37; Mallory Von Tersch (LUV) 8.
Penalties: Fairmont Area 3 for 6 minutes; Luverne no.
Powerplay Odds: Luverne 1-for-3; Fairmont Area no.
Boys hockey
Luverne 11, Fairmont Area 2 – Brock Behrend scored the initial goal of Saturday’s hockey game 2:40 in the first period, produced his last goal 35 seconds in the third frame and squeezed four goals in between at the Blue Mound Ice Arena.
Behrend’s six-goal performance, combined with five-point efforts from Cooper Arends and Cade Wenninger, saw Luverne’s 11-2 Big South Conference triumph over Fairmont Area.
Behrend recorded a hat-trick, Wenninger collected both his goals and two of his three helpers, while Arends gave out half of his four assists to speed up Luverne’s 6-1 lead after one completed period.
Trailing 4-0, Alexander Moeller ruined Luverne goalkeeper Shaid Shearer’s shutout bid by converting a double assist from Alec Reutzel and Kaiden Musser into Fairmont Area’s first goal. 4:23 in the opening frame.
Under 9-1, Hudson Artz produced Fairmont Area’s second net-finding shot of the match. Hudson Artz scored on a double assist from Brock Lutterman and Hank Artz 8:25 in the second period.
Shearer finished with 28 saves to take the win for Luverne, while Fairmont Area goalkeeper Rachel O’Connor made 22 saves.
Fairmont Area (0-14) will host Worthington tonight at 7pm at the Martin County Arena before hosting Luverne (6-9) on Tuesday-evening in Game 2 of their home-away-season series.
Fairmont 1-1-0-2
Luverne 6-4-1-11
Scoring plays
1st period
LUV-Brock Behrend (Cade Wenninger), 2:40.
LUV – Cade Wenninger (Cooper Arends), 3:05.
LUV – Zach Kruse (Hans Hoven), 3:21.
LUV-Brock Behrend (unaided), 4:09.
FA – Alexander Moeller (Alec Reutzel, Kaiden Musser), 4:23.
LUV – Cade Wenninger (Carlton Oftedahl, Cooper Arends), 4:38.
LUV-Brock Behrend (Cade Wenninger), 6:13.
2nd period
LUV – Cooper Arends (Carlton Oftedahl), PP, 0:55.
LUV-Spencer Power (Zach Kruse), 2:58.
LUV-Brock Behrend (Cade Wenninger), 4:04.
FA – Hudson Artz (Brock Lutterman, Hank Artz), 8:25.
LUV-Brock Behrend (Cooper Arends), SH, 14:45.
3rd period
LUV-Brock Behrend (Carlton Oftedahl, Cooper Arends), 0:35.
Shots on Target: Luverne 6-10–17–33; Fairmont Area 7-13-10-30.
Keeps: Shaid Shearer (LUV) 28; Rachel O’Connor (FA) 22.
Penalties: Luverne 3 for 6 minutes; Fairmont Area 1 for 2 minutes.
Powerplay Odds: Luverne 1-for-1; Fairmont 0-for-3.
