PSL 2021 NOT insured against PCB pandemics, Pakistan cricket on the verge of massive losses





The Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season has been postponed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, March 4. The decision was made after three new cricket players tested positive for the contagious coronavirus disease. The PSL delay is now expected to result in massive financial losses for all participating franchises due to the PCB’s lack of insurance coverage. PSL 2021 latest news: Tournament postponed HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates. Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8 # HBLPSL6 – PakistanSuperLeague (@ thePSLt20) March 4, 2021 Also read | Sourav Ganguly beats Graeme Smith, ex-RSA captain lashes out at Australia’s stance PSL 2021 latest news: PCB director tackles lack of insurance for board PCB Director of Media Samiul Hassan Burney recently stated that the PSL 2021 insurance policy does not cover pandemics. He claimed that since the pandemic is not over, it continues to affect sporting events around the world. Burney revealed that while the insurance companies are unwilling to cover pandemics, the PCB still has “blanket insurance” for players who participated in the PSL 2021 season. Meanwhile, the lack of pandemic insurance means that all PSL franchises will suffer massive losses if the rest of the tournament is not held. The PCB media director said the board is hopeful that the remaining games will be rescheduled sometime this year. Also read | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly hails India’s ‘monumental effort’ after sealing WTC’s final berth PSL Postponement: Rescheduling is likely to lead to PSL versus IPL Previously, there were reports indicating that the remaining games of the PSL 2021 season may be hosted in May this year. Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently come up with the full schedule for the 2021 Indian Premier League season (IPL 2021). According to the announcement, the IPL 2021 event will be played between April 9 and May 30. If the rest of the PSL 2021 season is finally moved to May, the PSL matches will clash with the second half of IPL 2021. In such a PSL vs IPL scenario, various cricketers such as Chris Gayle, Imran Tahir, Mohammed Nabi will be among the others participating in both competitions will have to choose one tournament over the other. Also read | Sachin Tendulkar praises India’s team spirit after historic test run against England Alex Hales breakfast controversy English batsman Alex Hales, who played for Islamabad United, recently took a brutal jibe at the PCB for the food he was provided. He went to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the limited food he was ordered, writing ‘Toast, omelette and baked beans’ in the caption. The photo he shared contained two eggs and a sandwich. After being criticized for his food complaints, Hales clarified the incident by saying his Instagram story was being misinterpreted. The Englishman downplayed any outrage over the ‘Alex Hales breakfast’ story, saying that the food and hospitality in Pakistan were top-notch and hoped his justification would clear up the misinterpretation. It was a meal where the order was wrong .. I thought it was funny, that’s all. The food and hospitality here has been excellent I hope this clears it up – Alex Hales (@ AlexHales1) March 4, 2021 Also read | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly hails India’s ‘monumental effort’ after sealing WTC’s final berth Image Source: PCB Media Twitter Keep up to date with the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all live updates online so you don’t miss the IND VS ENG extravaganza.







