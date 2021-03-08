Women’s soccer – News – New era for women’s soccer in Saudi Arabia





Department of Women’s Football Development established in Saudi Arabia in 2019

Focus is on a variety of development programs

The kingdom’s first women’s competition began in November 2020 Women’s football is constantly evolving, and more and more girls and women, from all over the world, are discovering the joys of playing football. Saudi Arabia is no exception, with the creation of a women’s football development department in October 2019, ushering in a new era for the women’s game there. Its aim is to promote and support the culture of women’s football while raising awareness of the importance of sport. The country’s first women’s championship, the Community Football League for ladies, launched in November 2020 after a coronavirus-related postponement. Twenty-four teams from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam (with players aged 17 and over) competed for the first title, which was ultimately claimed by Challenge Riyadh. During his recent visit to the kingdom, FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the importance of developing women’s football in Saudi Arabia in line with FIFA’s global strategy for women’s football Much has changed in Saudi Arabia in recent times. Women’s football is now played in the country and we need to support its development. FIFA must work with the SAFF to ensure a bright future for women’s football in Saudi Arabia. FIFA President Gianni Infantino The target The main goal of Saudi Arabia’s development strategy for women’s football is to take the women’s game to a whole new level in the kingdom. Particular emphasis will be placed on the development of coaches, referees and players. In addition, the creation of new women’s teams will be encouraged, tournaments will be organized and improved, national teams will be established and football pitches will be adapted to the needs of women in the country. Ultimately, this should help increase the number of women and girls who want to play football. In order to keep moving forward, it is important to know and understand both the history of women’s football and the current situation in Saudi Arabia. Keys to Stimulate Development: Providing qualified male and female coaches is an integral part of the development and promotion strategy. Female Saudi coaches should be used to improve the performance level of the players.

Strengthen the training of local female referees to give them the specialist knowledge necessary to conduct official and unofficial matches with a high degree of competence. A team of Saudi female referees will be established with the goal of long-term participation in international tournaments. To this end, (among other things) 12 of Asia’s top female referees were flown to Saudi Arabia to take charge of women’s league matches and train 16 Saudi junior referees.

Create a mechanism to promote female players of all ages. This is to ensure that there are enough talented players to represent the national teams and clubs. Support FIFA FIFA supports the Department of Women’s Football Development in the implementation of its goals and provides assistance in reviewing and refining its development strategy. Virtual meetings are used to discuss various issues and challenges in order to jointly find solutions in line with the FIFA strategy for women’s football. The FIFA Development Program for Women offers all 211 member associations the opportunity to sign up for and benefit from additional funds and expertise to promote women’s football nationally. Also see FIFA President meets Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman







Results so far: Participation of Saudi Arabia’s first futsal team in the Gulf Cooperation Council Womens Games

Organization of training camps to prepare the first female indoor soccer team

Online training for female referees (football and futsal)

Online training for coaches

Online educational workshops in collaboration with the Spanish Football Association

Participation of the first Saudi female player in an e-Goal project in collaboration with the AFC

Qualification course for new female referees with 63 additional approved referees

Registration of the first national women’s indoor football players under the federation umbrella

Registration of five female Saudi coaches with a C license qualification under the federation umbrella

A cooperation program for Saudi referees with foreign counterparts during the Women’s Community Football League

A cooperation program for Saudi female coaches with foreign colleagues during the Women’s Community Football League

The first C-license course for female coaches in Riyadh with German coach Monika Staab (20 female candidates were trained to C-license level, bringing the total to 25 now) Also see Football strategy for women







