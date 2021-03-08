Husker weekend recap of tennis, gymnastics and bowling | Sport

Gymnastics for ladies

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team achieved its best performance of the season against No. 5 Minnesota, with 196 points for the first time in a loss of 197.4-196.15.

The Huskers opened the match on the uneven bars, posting a 48,725 in the first rotation. Senior Kynsee Roby led the way for the Huskers, as they finished second in the event with a 9.9. Freshman Chloe Lorange followed with a 9.8, while sophomore Clara Colombo scored a 9.775 and freshman Kinsey Davis a 9.75.

Minnesota opened an early lead in the first rotation, as all five gymnasts scored a 9.825 or better.

Nebraska posted a team score of 49,075 on jump in the second rotation, led by senior Anika Dujakovich’s winning score of 9.9. Sophomore Kylie Piringer scored a 9.825, while freshman Martina Comin followed with a 9.8 and senior Makayla Curtis and Higgins both scored 9.775 to complete the line-up.

Minnesota kept its lead on the uneven bars in the second rotation, where senior Lexy Ramler scored a 9.975 to win the event.

The Huskers ran a high season drill on the ground in the third rotation, where they posted a 49.25, as all five gymnasts scored 9.8 or better. Higgins and freshman Danielle Press both set career highs to lead the lineup, with 9.9 and 9.875 respectively. Curtis also recorded a season-high score of 9.85.

Minnesota kept its lead on the balance beam in the third rotation, as Ramler scored another 9.975 and junior Tiarre Sales posted a 9.95.

Nebraska ended the game on the balance beam, where three gymnasts scored 9.8 or better. Roby scored a 9.925 to lead the lineup, while Lorange posted a 9.85 and Curtis followed with a 9.825. Higgins scored 9.775, while Davis and Thaler both scored 9.725. However, because each team only counts five scores towards the team score at each event, one score was dropped.

Minnesota slammed the door in the final rotation, where freshman Mya Hooten scored a perfect 10 on the ground exercise, the program’s first perfect score at the event.

The Huskers will come back into action against Iowa on March 14. The action starts at 4 p.m.

Bowling

The Nebraska bowling team competed in the Music City Classic this weekend, finishing second of the 19 team.

The Huskers ended the first day of the tournament in second place with a total pinfall of 5,083, behind McKendree alone. Nebraska flew through the opening day games, beating Spalding, No. 17 Tulane, No. 25 Valparaiso and No. 3 Vanderbilt.

On Saturday, the Huskers won four of the five games, beating Louisiana Tech, UAB, Tusculum and Sam Houston State, but losing to Stephen F. Austin. At the end of the day’s action, they were in second place behind McKendree.

Individually, redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete led the Huskers on Saturday, as she finished second with a total pinfall of 1,084. Verstraete averaged 216.8 pins per game and broke 200 three times with a high of 279 in the fifth individual game.

Sophomore Crystal Elliot and junior Cassidy Ray also individually placed in the top 15. Elliot finished 10th with a total pinfall of 1,037 and an average of 207.4, while Ray finished 11th with a total pinfall of 1,034 and an average of 206, 8.

Nebraska opened the best-of-seven Bakers Championship against McKendree on Sunday. The Bearcats were victorious in six games and advanced to the championship game. The Huskers, meanwhile, took on North Carolina A&T for a chance at a rematch against the Bearcats. After dropping the first two games, the Huskers won the next four to win the match in six games and advance to the final.

A win of 242-186 gave the Huskers an early lead in the championship game. McKendree won the second game to balance the game, then both teams threw a 204 in the third game. With a tie streak, the Huskers dropped games four and five with a combined three pins before the Bearcats closed the match in six games.

The Huskers will return to the lanes for the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas on March 12.

Gymnastics for men

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics won against Ohio State with a season-high team score of 411,100, as well as three individual titles on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

This was also Huskers’ second consecutive undefeated season at home, while Saturday’s triumph extended its home win streak to 10, a record dating from more than two years ago.

The Huskers opened the first rotation on the floor where junior Charlie Giles led the team with a score of 14.45, followed by senior Jake Bonnay with a 14.25. Sophomore Sam Phillips and Moritz Mueller and freshman Taylor Christopulos completed the team, helping to achieve a total team score of 69.90 for rotation one.

Sophomore Cooper Giles led Nebraska in the second rotation on the pommel horse and earned the event title after scoring 14.40, a career-high. Senior Mitch Tyndall followed Giles to take second place in the event after recording a 13.80. Charlie Giles finished fourth with 13.70. Christopulos earned a 12.30 going to the all-round competition.

The Huskers led the Buckeyes to the third rotation from 137,700-136,050.

In the third rotation,Nebraska competed in the rings where Christopulos recorded a career-high of 13.80, while sophomores Dylan Young and junior Dylan LeClair also achieved career-high scores of 13.65 and 13.30. All in all, the Huskers finished with a season-high team score of 68.00 for the event.

Nebraska performed on the floor for the fourth rotation. Christopulos put in another stellar performance, earning a 14.95 to claim his fourth title in as many meetings during his collegiate career. Charlie Giles finished second in the event with a 14.65 while junior Evan Kriley took a top score of 14.60 to finish third. The Huskers achieved another season-high team score of 72.90 in total for the fourth rotation.

In rotation five on parallel bars, Nebraska again had a season-high team score of 67.90. Evan Hymanson led the Huskers with a career-high score of 14.55 and took the third event title of the day for Nebraska. Young also earned a career-high score of 13.60.

Christopulos earned an 11.95 in the all-round, and Nebraska went to the final rotation with a lead of 346,300-339,200.

In the final rotation, Phillips led the Huskers on high beams, scoring a career-high of 13.80. Junior Dillan King followed with 13.70 while Hymanson and Kehler earned 13.25 and 13.05 respectively. Bonnay ended with an 11am.

Christopulos closed the race by finishing second in the all-round with a 79.20 after a 12.90 on the high bar.

Nebraska will travel to Iowa on Saturday, March 20, for its last game of the regular season.

Tennis for ladies

The Nebraska Womens tennis team split two games this weekend, dropping to No. 10 Ohio State on Friday and beating Penn State on Sunday at the Dillon Tennis Center.

The Huskers dropped the doubles and did so only for the second time this season as Ohio State took victories in the No. 3 and No. 2 places.

In singles, the Buckeyes took victories at No. 6, No. 1 and No. 5 to take a quick 4-0 lead. The most notable event of the three Buckeye wins was when Kristina Novak, a sophomore in Nebraska, dropped her first game of the Big Ten’s regular season, a straight decision against Irina Cantos Siemers, Ohio State No. 78.

The Huskers were able to get a point back when senior Claire Reifeis defeated Allen 7-6 (10-8) and 6-4 when the score was cut to 4-1 before Husker freshman Maja Makoric narrowly disappointed Ohio State senior Lisa Hofbauer 7-5, 4-6 and 1-0 (10-6). Second-year student Isabel Adrover Gallego in Nebraska closed the competition with a victory over Boulais 7-5, 4-6 and 7-5.

On Sunday, the Huskers came back to beat Penn State 4-2 and improved to 6-2 on the year. Nebraska came back after dropping the doubles, winning four of the six singles matches.

Penn State played well in the doubles of the league as it went 2-1 with senior pair Samantha Smith and Olivia Rohrbacher beating Adrover Gallego and Refeis 6-3. Husker sophomores Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad were able to even things out by beating freshmen Sofiya Chekylstov and Alexandra Nielsen 6-4.

Nittany Lion senior Gabby OGorman and freshman Karly Friedland secured the doubles game by beating Novak and Makoric.

The Huskers responded with spectacular singles when Reifeis and Kuckelman defeated Friedland (6-2, 1-6) and Nielsen (7-6, 6-1). Makoric also took a win when she defeated Penn State senior Frederikka Svarre 7-6 and 7-5.

Penn State responded when Chekhlystovia defeated Adrover Gallego 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Novak completed the game for the Huskers when she defeated OGorman 6-3, 5-7 and 6-1 in first place. At the end of the game, Haakenstad and Smith were at 6-2, 1-6 and 5-4.

The Huskers will try to continue their momentum over the following weekend as they will travel to Northwestern on Friday and to Illinois on Sunday.

Tennis for men

The fight continued for the Nebraska tennis team as they fell to 0-5 after a few 4-0 losses to No. 29 Northwestern and No. 8 Illinois.

Nebraska started its weekend in Illinois in a Friday night tilt with Northwestern. In doubles, Nebraska defeated freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama Northwestern defeated freshman Gleb Blekher and sophomore Natar Spear 6-3. Nebraska lost in the other two doubles games, conceding the doubles point to Northwestern.

Things didn’t get much better for the Huskers in singles as every Nebraska competitor lost, including junior Brandon Perez, junior William Gleason, and sophomore Victor Moreno Lozano and Wiedenhorn.

The Huskers were swept again on Sunday, this time by No. 8 Illinois.

In the doubles, Moreno Lozano and Gleason fell against Illinois, junior Alex Brown and senior Zeke Clark 6-1. Maruyama and Wiedenhorn met the same fate as they were defeated by Fighting Illini redshirt sophomore Siphosothando Montsi and senior Noe Khlif 6-2 to secure the colon.

In singles, junior Patrick Cacciatore fell 6-2 and 6-0 ahead of freshman Lucas Horve from Illinois and Gleason dropped his match against Khlif. No. 82 Montsi took the 4-0 victory when he defeated Moreno Lozano 6-3 and 6-2. Wiedenhorn, Albert Sprlak-Puk and Maruyama were all in the middle of the competition when the game was called.

The Huskers will try to end their slip when they return to the Dillon Tennis Center to play Minnesota on Friday, March 12 at 5:00 PM, followed by a game on Sunday, March 14 with Wisconsin at 11:00 AM.

