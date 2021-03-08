Let’s play for hockey | News, sports, jobs

Sometimes when I introduce one of my organ concertos I will start by saying: “When I played for the Minnesota North Stars and Detroit Red Wings Hockey Teams …… it’s what’s known as one”attention seeker.”

I would immediately have the full attention of the public. There would be many looks of disbelief and a little pity. The infidels, especially those familiar with the North Stars, sought out their ice hockey spirit to see if they could possibly have heard my name before. Others, who simply knew I had never played for the North Stars or the Red Wings hockey teams, looked at me with pity.

I could read their thoughts in their eyes. They thought: ‘How sad, the poor man has become delusional. Too bad when he was younger he was such a nice guy! “

After about a minute, I would explain. “I didn’t say I played hockey for the North Stars or the Red Wings, I played organ for the North Stars and a Red Wings hockey game.

Of course there is a story to tell.

It all started in Michigan’s upper peninsula. While teaching at Suomi College (now called Finlandia University), I was asked to consult with Michigan Technological University about an organ problem. A completely disassembled authentic Wurlitzer Theater organ with three manuals (keyboard) was donated to the school and the school had to decide what to do with it.

My job was to give them options. It was pretty easy. Have the organ (all of its thousands of parts) taken to the local landfill, or have a reputable organ builder restore and install the instrument at the Michigan Tech Ice Arena. It would be a costly proposition, but that way the school would have a unique tool that could add a lot to them “Hockey taste.”

The school, which was a constant WCHA contender, decided to have the organ restored. They felt it would be of great PR value. Meanwhile, winter had started and I was beginning to learn what the Yoopers meant “We get a lot of snow.”

I would learn over the next few years that a winter snowfall (sometimes starting in September and ending in May) would bring anywhere from 200 to over 300 inches of the white stuff. It was a ski and snowmobile paradise.

I lived just outside of Houghton on the Portage (part of a natural channel that flows from Lake Superior in the east and bisects the peninsula to Lake Superior in the west. John MacInnes, Michigan Tech’s famous hockey coach, lived nearby. Get to know John.

I was a part-time landlord at the time and John had taken care of some of his hockey players, “Huskies”, to rent one of my properties. Our business relationship quickly turned into friendship, and although my knowledge of hockey was zero at the time, we shared our love for music. John especially liked jazz.

The Wurlitzer Organ, after spending several months in the Wick’s Organ Shop, was returned to Michigan Tech and installed in the Ice Arena.

I really wanted to play it. John had asked me several times to come and play for the hockey games. Organists were rare in the UP, and a theater organ required a different playing style and technique.

I had learned to play in my organ sales and demos “pop” music, it would be helpful when playing the Wurlitzer. There was a lot of pressure for me to play for the hockey games, but there was one problem: the organ was installed on platforms 50 feet above the mezzanine floor. Actually there were two issues because I hated heights. Three meters above the ground was my limit. Climbing 50 feet up a ladder bolted to the wall was more than I could handle! Plus, once (if you manage to make (and live) the 50-foot climb, you have to turn your body a quarter turn, open the door to the organ room, and step into the room.

Then you had to flip a few switches to start the blower and then suddenly you heard a sound like a mighty wind signaling that the organ was under wind pressure and ready to play. It was like sitting in the cockpit of a huge plane. The gigantic console was turned so that you have to look over your right shoulder to see the ice, which was 15 meters below the mezzanine; the level from which you start the ascent to the organ.

To me it looked like a mountain climb. This really was a case I was not ready for yet “Climb every mountain.”

In an area where there were only a few organists, it didn’t take long for my name to become known. I had been hired as organist / choir director for Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton. It housed the only three-manual organ in the UP, and I was invited to play my European organ debut at Notre Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg City. My friend, Earl Gagnon (I wrote about him in Gerrit’s Notes No. 13) from the local Daily Mining Gazette, wrote an editorial with a photo about my upcoming European debut.

Now the pressure was on. The organ waited, as did the locals and hockey coach, John MacInnes. I finally gave in. I told the staff in the arena where I would be attending “climb the ladder.” When I got there, everything was ready for me. I had forgotten that the first part of the climb was up a four-foot ladder placed diagonally against the wall; and then you had to grab the next ladder screwed to the wall straight up to the organ attic.

I said a little prayer and started walking up the sloping ladder. As I almost reached the top, I looked down and decided that an organ was not worth dying for, and I shot down. The arena crew were friendly and understanding, but I felt terrible.

For the rest of that hockey season I sat in my purchased seat and enjoyed the games, but I was always reminded “Up there, that organ was waiting for me.”

Nobody else played it. A student tried to play it once, but it reminded me of a budding organ student. To be honest it was really awful, but my inner voice said “Yes, but he does and you don’t.”

Hockey season ended, summer came, and I stayed away from the ice arena (and that organ). John never gave up. He encouraged me like a father would encourage his son or one of his hockey players. Summer flew by and then it was autumn. The snow season was approaching and with it hockey. The snow started in early October and I just knew I was going to go up that ladder, or at least give it another try.

I taught music (elementary, high school and high school) in Ontonagon, a small town on the western edge of the UP. It was a 100-mile round trip every day from my home in Houghton.

At the beginning of the school year, I was told that if Ontonagon had a snowy day, they would call me at 5am to let me know not to come in. They also told me that if Houghton had a snow day, I didn’t have to come in either. It was kind of a win-win situation. I stopped at the ice arena and told Bob, the main arena manager ‘I’ll call you first in the morning on my next snow day. Get the ladder ready because I’m going in to play that organ. “

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gerrit Lamain is a former Copper Country resident who served as a music professor at Suomi College. He was also the organist for the Michigan Tech hockey team before advancing to the Minnesota North Stars.