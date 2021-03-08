West Indies beat Sri Lanka in T20 series decider as Fabian Allen crushes late sixes in Antigua | Cricket News





Fabian Allen beats Akila Dananjaya for three sixes in 19th over as the West Indies take a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the T20 series; Allen had previously taken 1-13 as Sri Lanka was limited to 131-4; teams now meet in three one-day internationals and two test matches



Fabian Allen beat Akila Dananjaya three sixes as the West Indies took a victory in the T20 series over Sri Lanka Fabian Allen hit three sixes in a cameo of 21 out of six balls when the West Indies defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets to take a 2-1 victory in the T20 series with three games in Antigua. Allen defeated Akila Dananjaya for three leg-side maximums in the 19th over when the West Indies reached their goal of 132 with six balls left. The Jamaican had crossed the line in the 17th with his side 105-7 after Lakshan Sandakan (3-29) sent Rovman Powell (7) and Dwayne Bravo (0) away from consecutive deliveries. The requirement was 27 out of 19 balls at that stage, but Jason Holder (14 out of 23) pumped Wanindu Hasaranga for six in the 18th before Allen ended things in style in the 19th. Jason Holder and Allen celebrate the West Indies victory with three wins in Antigua Allen had previously taken 1-13 from his four overs of his left arm spin – a fantastic catch from his own bowling that saw Danuskha Gunathilaka turned down for nine – as Sri Lanka was limited to 131-4 at Coolidge Cricket Ground. The tourists were 46-4 after 9.3 overs before Dinesh Chandimal (54no) and Ashen Bandara (44no) shared an unbroken 85 partnership. Dinesh Chandimal’s undefeated half century came to Sri Lanka in vain Sri Lanka regularly picked up wickets in the West Indies chase after staging an opening partnership of 37 between Evin Lewis (21) and Lendl Simmons (26). Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran were out 13 and 23 respectively, while Kieron Pollard – who had hit six sixes in an over from Dananjaya in the first T20 – fell for a duck. Sandakan’s double strike in the 17th would have fluttered nerves for the West Indies, but Holder and Allen sided with victory. The teams will meet again from Wednesday in a one-day international series of three games, before playing two test games.







