Pakistan Cricket Board closes offices after senior official tests positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday decided to close offices at its Lahore headquarters after a senior official tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the official tested positive, the circuit board decided to put safety first and ask its employees to work from home. The COVID-19 case comes just days after the PCB was forced to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi after six cricketers and a support staff tested positive for the disease. Since the postponement, the board has faced severe criticism of the handling of the bio-safe bubble and its implementation for the teams at the hotel and stadium in Karachi. With many reports emerging of laxity shown by the medical staff / officials in enforcing the bio-secure bubble, the PCB chairman, Ehsan Mani, appointed an independent panel to investigate what went wrong in the PSL bio-safe schemes. Their appointment came after the head of the medical and sports sciences printing department, Dr. Sohail Saleem, resigned to the chairman. Mr Mani will also meet with the seven franchise owners on Monday, with plenty of fireworks expected as the franchises demand that they get their franchise costs back if the future of the remaining PSL 6 games remains uncertain. To top it all off, the PCB had one a few days ago force de majure clause in their contracts with the franchises that will effectively protect the board if the PSL 6 cannot be completed this year. In the latest COVID-19 case to hit the circuit board, a reliable source said that the official concerned had not been in Karachi for the PSL, but had visited the training camp set up at the Lahore high-performance center for Pakistan and banking players. Lahore-based players such as Azhar Ali and Muhammad Abbas all went home after practice, but now the board has suspended the camp and will announce new dates with all the players now going to undergo new COVID tests as the board also has the tracing contacts of the official has started. , he said. According to reports, major blunders have been committed in enforcing the bio-secure bubble where medical staff did not immediately perform the COVID-19 test on Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed, despite reporting stomach pain and other discomfort. Even when other cases arose, medical staff still did not conduct proper contact tracing and the PCB also did not suspend matches for a few days and continued the schedule after just a one-day suspension of the Islamabad United-Quetta Gladiators match. . It was later revealed that some other players, including Hasan Ali, had also tested positive after a birthday party was held at the hotel for former Pakistani player and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood by one of the franchises attended by players.

