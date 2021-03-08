The UTC football team may be about to show youth

Now it looks like the fun is starting for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on the soccer field.

Mocs coach Rusty Wright went with experience in his team’s first two games of the spring semester schedule, Southern Conference wins against Wofford (24-13 on February 27 at Finley Stadium) and The Citadel (25-24 on Saturday in Charleston) , South Carolina)). This was especially true in the last game where UTC had to limit the number of players who made the trip.

But Wright has been adamant since announcing the eight-game spring schedule that he believes this time is better used for development than trying to earn accolades. So while the Mocs’ No. 18 national rankings in the football championship subdivision – which could improve this week – is nice, it’s not his primary goal for this season.

The Mocs, who are 2-1 overall in 2020-21, have an open date this week before returning to the competition on March 20 at Furman. It is quite possible that the traveling schedule will look different at that time.

“We’re getting ready to throw in some more young guys over the next few weeks and see what happens,” Wright said on Saturday’s post-game radio broadcast. “We’re going to see what happens to them and give some of these older guys a break. We’re going to grow this soccer team.”

It’s interesting because the biggest growth this season has not come from a young guy.

The development of fifth-year senior Drayton Arnold as quarterback from the fall game in Western Kentucky (his first college start) to the first two games of this spring was an eye-opening. Arnold, who played sparingly in three years at Old Dominion and during his redshirt junior season at UTC in 2019, is one of the few new plays in the Mocs’ plan, with most of the positions locked up by players with multiple years in the program .

Hold back Ailym Ford, who dressed on Saturday but didn’t play because he’s nursing a hamstring injury? The Mocs transferred 2018 All-Southern Conference selection Tyrell Price and Western Kentucky Gino Appleberry to carry the load.

Pre-season All-American tight end Chris James not quite ready yet? Arnold connected with Juwan Tyus for a 75-yard touchdown against the Bulldogs, and Jay Gibson made the catch for the 2-point conversion that won the game.

What surprises will Wright have in store when the Mocs return to play?



Staff photo by Troy Stolt / UTC linebacker Ty Boeck (46) and defensive lineman Ben Brewton tackle Wofford driving Ryan Lovelace back into Finley Stadium on Feb. 27. The Mocs won 24-13 that day and won 25-24 in overtime at The Citadel on Saturday.

Here are three observations from the next day of Saturday’s victory.

1. Chance not lost: After redshirting in 2016, Eli Shepherd was on the scout team in 2017 and 2018 and played in only one game in the 2019 season. The fifth-year senior didn’t appear in the Mocs’ first two games this school year, but that’s where the 1.85-meter, 275-pounder started with a defensive tackle against the Bulldogs. He played well and helped close the gaps of a nasty option-based attack. The Citadel averaged 3.1 yards per rush and 3.2 per game against the Mocs, by far the worst offensive performance of the season against an FCS opponent and the second worst after six games (half of which against Football Bowl Subdivision teams) this season; only Clemson’s defense fared better. Shepherd was a big part of the success, with his five tackles including three solos.

2. Green success: Defensive Ending Devonnsha Maxwell spoke of defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward’s “Green” call to defense, which seems to be down to slapping ears back and going after the quarterback. And Maxwell, along with defensive end John Prince and outside linebacker Jay Person, took full advantage. Maxwell had a few sacks against the Bulldogs, which landed him four this season – a statistic that’s even more impressive considering all of his sacks and five of the Mocs’ seven sacks this season against Wofford and The Citadel, teams that have fallen back to pass one combined 21 times. Sure there were a few scrambles due to that pressure, but to get so many sacks against teams that don’t rely on the pass is impressive.

3. Have benefited from a gift: UTC’s offense sputtered in the second half. The Mocs flipped the ball on downs on their first two possessions after the break, with the Bulldogs ’32 and 19, and got no points on those first two drives (with the second one in particular a potential shot for a field goal) almost costing them the game . After falling short on fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-3 in those series, the Mocs turned the ball over on consecutive possessions, leading to 10 consecutive runs by The Citadel and forced OT. The Bulldogs got the ball first and went forward 24-17, then UTC threw three incomplete passes, with a fourth consecutive incompleteness wiped out by defensive defender Destin Mack being called up for pass interference in the end zone. It was the right call – UTC receiver Reginald Henderson was pulled as he reached for the ball, which was enough for a Bulldogs fan standing right in front of the play to turn in disgust knowing a flag was coming before it was thrown – but was close. Between now and the Furman game, the Mocs will have to develop some confidence in freshman Skyler Wilson’s ability to make kicks, as that lack of confidence nearly cost UTC.

4. Crazy stat observation: In my preview of three things to watch out for in the game, I said the Mocs would probably be aggressive early on, and man did they make this former basketball player look smart. At UTC’s first game of scrimmage, Arnold found a wide-open Tyus in the center of the field, with the 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end – another former basketball player and fellow lefty – puffing the last 40 or so yards for the 75-yard score. It is the seventh consecutive year that UTC’s first touchdown against the Bulldogs has occurred on a game of at least 60 yards or more. I noticed the streak that came into the game, but the Mocs expansion is really impressive.

