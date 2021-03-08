Area roundup: WSU women’s tennis falls No. 16 USC | Sport

PULLMAN It came down to the last game of the day, Sunday, where junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen was in a hard-fought game with USC’s Summer Dvorak.
The Cougar found some resilience and took a tough, three-set, 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory that enabled the Washington State women’s tennis team to have a 4-3 upset victory against the 16th-seeded Trojans. in a Pac-12 match on the Simmelink tennis courts.
“What a match,” said coach Lisa Hart. “I thought Savanna showed a lot of composure after dropping the first set, sticking to her game plan and taking the win. I thought our entire team did a great job fighting for every point, staying focused, and winning the win. Today was a full team effort. “
It was the first win against USC since the win in Los Angeles on March 23, 2018, and the program’s second win against the Trojans. The last time the Cougars defeated a top 20 opponent was on April 12, 2019 against UCLA.
Also winning for Washington State (6-5, 1-1 Pac-12) was senior Michaela Bayerlova at No. 1 singles and senior Melisa Ates at No. 6 singles. The Cougars earned the colon after Bayerlova and junior Yang Lee took first place and sophomore Pang Jittakoat and freshman Fifa Kumhom won the third match.
WSU will then play Utah at a time to be determined at home Thursday.
SPOKANE The Idaho tennis team went to a 7-0 win against Seattle at the Stevens Center in Gonzaga.
Juniors Melissa Huchet and Laura Spataro each won at numbers 1 and 2 in the singles, after which they won a doubles together. Senior Maggie Chen and freshman Katherine Jhang also won singles matches and then teamed up to win a doubles match.
The Vandals (2-5) then play on Saturday at 11 AM in Boise State.
Idaho splits a few matches
The Idaho men’s tennis team rolled to a shutout of Seattle late Saturday, but fell 4-1 to Boise State on Sunday in games played at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Freshman Francisco Bascon was the only Vandal player in singles to win twice. He beat Eli Ogilvy 6-2, 7-6 (8) on Saturday and topped Blake Bayldon the next day 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
The Vandals (3-3) then play in Santa Clara at a time set on March 14.
Lewis-Clark State won from the bottom of its singles line-up in a 5-2 defeat to Seattle at the LCSC Tennis Center.
Freshman Andy Wu recorded a 6-1, 6-4 win against Juan Marimillo at No. 5 singles, and senior Marcus Gavelin took a 7-6, 6-4 decision against George Miller at No. 6.
The Warriors (2-3) then plays Xavier (La.) In New Orleans at 12:00 PM Pacific on Saturday.
WSU finished in 10th place in Bandon Dunes
BANDON, Oregon The Washington State men’s golf team is tied for 10th after the first round of the Bandon Dunes Invitational at Bandon Trails.
Utah has the team leader with a 274. The Cougars are 17 shots behind with a 291.
Seniors Nicklaus Chiam and Eric Hagen each shot an even par 71 to individually finish in 20th place and share the high team honor.
The team will play the second round on Monday at 8.30 am.
Mullins to compete in NCAA championships
Junior Erin Mullens was selected with an ‘at-large’ bid to attend this year’s NCAA championship rally, it was announced.
Mullens finished 13th in the Pac-12 championship game on March 5 at Chambers Creek Park in University Place, Wash.
She will participate in the national event, which will take place March 15 at 10:50 a.m. Pacific at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
PULLMAN The top four and seven of the first eight runners came from the girls’ cross country team at Pullman when the host Greyhounds competed with Rogers in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League encounter on Saturday.
Nicole Jones took first place at 10:41 PM, Poppy Edge followed at 11:45 PM, Elly Kunkel was next at 24:35 and Abigail Wacker was fourth at 25:52. Rogers had only four runners.
The Greyhounds got past the Pirates only two runs in the boys event. Liam Fitzgerald, a first comeptitor, finished third for Pullman at 7:46 PM.
The Greyhounds will compete next Saturday at 3:30 pm in a trio with East Valley in Othello.
Boys 3. Liam Fitzgerald 7:46 PM; 4. Nigel Mumford 20:16; 6. Jose Najarea 20:48; 7. Brendan Doumit 9:02 PM; 8. Kolby Uhlenkott 21:45; 9. Hunter Lloyd 22:21; 11. Kieran Hampson 22:28; 12. Bryan Fulfs 10:30 PM; 13. Ryan Clark 22:39; 14. Maxwell Cordova 23:34.
Girls 1. Nicole Jones 10:41 PM; 2. Poppy Edge 23:45; 3. Elly Kunkle 24:35; 4. Abigail Wacker 25:52; 6. Audrey Cousins 28:04; 7. Anna Fitzgerald 28:50; 8. Erin Tolleson 29:45; 10. Olivia Galloway 33:09; 11. Hazel Welling 34:06; Sarah Campbell 39:53.