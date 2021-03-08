Sports
Hockey: Despite strong offensive performances, Ohio loses 4-3
After Ohios recently struggled in third periods, two quick goals to take the lead in just 45 seconds in the third period were huge. The Bobcats seemed to be in control of the game.
But the lead would not last. Libertys Quinn Ryan scored a short-handed breakaway goal on a turnover and Libertys’ blue line.
The Bobcats were then trapped in the penalty area, with Libertys Brock Thompson re-taking the lead and making a bar-down wrist shot from the point for a 5-on-3 goal.
Bobcats’ 4-3 loss on Saturday night was heartbreaking. Ohio (1-11) is now 0-6 in the season against Liberty (8-3). It was a loss that coach Cole Bell thought was caused by minor mistakes that prevented a 3-1 or 3-2 win.
That was a great start to the third. And I thought we would keep playing well. And then costly soft mistakes, Bell said. You can’t make that. If you play teams this way, they will cash in on their chances. We took advantage of their mistakes, they did the same and unfortunately we made one too many.
Bell said one of the things he talked about with his team after the game was the need to stay out of the penalty area.
That’s the mental toughness we don’t have right now, Bell said. We played a great game of about 58 minutes and 30 seconds, but unfortunately the games were 60 minutes long and those few mistakes, those few shifts took us. When you play good teams, that’s the difference.
Ohios’ attack definitely fared better on Saturday, with Ryan Higgins, Aiden Grieco and Alex Singley all scoring goals. The attack also controlled and moved the puck well and kept the pressure on Libertys’ defense high, which showed an improvement from the night before.
We were talking about performing better, we were talking about continuing to climb the hill and make progress, and continue in our development and the process of our team here, Bell said of the attack heading into the game on Saturday.
Speaking of his offense, Bell also said his players looked energetic. With Andrew Wells and Kyle Craddick out ahead of Saturday’s game, he thinks the players showed up to fill in for those guys.
I think there is some kind of excitement, it’s a bit weird when that happens, right? Bell said. We had Wells and Craddick, two big contributors on our team and two major pieces, and it always seems to happen when something like this happens and you have guys like that, the energy gets a little higher, the energy gets a little more exciting. Guys get a little bit more of a chance, the guys know to show up and do some kind of makeup, pick up the slack from those guys who are out.
