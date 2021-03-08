Kentucky Football continues to adapt in a changing world of recruiting

COVID-19 has drastically changed the recruiting scene over the past year, but Kentucky was exploring new approaches ahead of time.

Since spring 2020 and continuing until at least May 31, 2021, personal recruiting by the NCAA has been halted, disrupting the process for the majority of high school students looking for a future home. sophomores and juniors of high school from the classes of 2022 and 2023 that were previously not as well known on the national scene. Those student athletes relied on the past 12 months (and months to come) of personal recruiting to defend their services. Games have been lost, as have important summer camps and campus visits.

Ever since Mark Stoops reached Lexington as the new head coach of Kentucky Football in the lead up to the 2013 season, recruitment has always been an area in which the coaching staff thrives, especially in nearby states. During a COVID-driven year, Stoops & Co. still in the business of bringing in another top-35 classification class, leading four four-star prospects, including two players from the top 150 national recruits.

They have managed to stay competitive on the recruiting path despite the new restrictions. But it’s not just the past 12 months that staff have changed the way they approach the scene. They are constantly trying to find new ways to contract the best available children in the country. They adapt to what’s going on around them instead of just clinging to what they’ve done.

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, entering his third season for the Wildcats position, recently spoke with Nick Roush from KSR about how the staff has remained aggressive during a difficult time.

I think, like anything else, you need to be flexible, ‘White continued Kentucky Roll CallAnd I think we’re doing our best to make sure you don’t get into a wave. There is so much out there right now that involves internet recruiting, and if so-and-so are offers, then you should go get them. There is so much access from a video point of view and you shouldn’t forget to do your homework.

“And I think our staff has done a really good job of remaining patient, recognizing that it is not just a high-profile film industry. You have to know the people behind it well, and does that player fit in our dressing room? It’s a family affair when it comes to recruiting and you need to make sure all the i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed. “

Recruiting has been deeply influenced by the age of social media, and it often helps influence where high school students decide to spend the next three to four years of their lives. Friends, family members, high school trainers, and coaches all have something to add, too. For Kentucky staff, sometimes it’s just about patience.

“Things are moving fast now and certain kids are being pressured to jump in the boat quickly and you remain patient,” White added. “You can have children very early in the process, you can have them very late. I don’t think anyone would have seen us get Trevin Wallace, but we just stayed patient through the process. You think the same with Devonte Ross. There will be good kids at signing the day so take your time and make sure you get the right one. “

Kentucky isn’t picky when it comes to finding those kids, either. In fact, over the years, the staff has expanded their reach into areas that the program normally didn’t have in the past. In the Class of 2022 alone, high school students from places like Washington DC and New Jersey have seen all the way to Phoenix, AZ received scholarship offers from the UK staff.

“The great thing is, with that access to information, if you do your research, I think you can be a little bit more national,” White said of growing relationships in new regions of the country. “We will always be strong at our base and we are going to recruit Kentucky and Ohio and Tennessee and the states around us – that’s going to be our base. I think we’ve created a brand here that people understand, that you’re going to be developed, “

The environment will always remain the top priority for the workforce, especially Ohio and Kentucky, but the winning culture they’ve built over the past eight years has created a new opportunity for the team’s reach to move beyond this half of the United States. States. States.

“It’s not just about football, it’s about the whole person,” White continued. “It resonates across the country and people watch us go to as many bowl games as we do. So they sit on their couch and say, ‘Oh man, I saw Kentucky last year and the year before and now I’m watching them again. This is a program that is on the move a bit, and it’s the SEC. So I think you can branch out. You have to be careful how you do it and you cannot do it knowingly. But in certain situations and [with] the right kid, I think you can. “

Time will tell if Kentucky can build a new pipeline in a western state like Arizona, but the activity alone is encouraging. The staff are not complacent when it comes to finding and developing the best talent they can. If that means tweaking the approach every now and then, it’s an easy price to keep up with the competition while bringing in the best available players.