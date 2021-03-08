Sunday Sports Round: Tennis Teams Win, Softball Blows Up and More

With several fall sports teams in North Carolina adding spring seasons to their 2020-2021 schedules, The Daily Tar Heel will repeat some of the action from this spring’s busy weekends in roundups every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Men’s tennis: UNC 4, Notre Dame 2

The unbeaten No. 1 UNC men’s tennis team (10-0, 4-0 ACC) kept its winning streak alive with a 4-2 win over Notre Dame (8-7, 3-3 ACC) on Sunday.

No. 55 sophomore Rinky Hijikata won a straight sets victory in his singles match against No. 6 Richard Ciamarra, while freshman Logan Zapp recorded a 7-6, 6-3 singles victory.

After losing the doubles, the Tar Heels got behind junior Brian Cernoch and senior Mac Kiger, who each won their singles matches. Cernoch beat his opponent 6-4, 6-4 on lane three and Kiger won his match 6-4, 6-4 on lane five.

This win adds to the Tar Heels’ unbeaten record and solidifies their No. 1 spot in the Oracle ITA rankings. The win also ended Fighting Irishs’ three-game winning streak. After seven consecutive games on the road, North Carolina will face Boston College in Chapel Hill on March 12 at 1:00 PM

Eve Maddock, Staff Writer

Softball: South Carolina 8, UNC 1

The UNC softball-team (8-6, 4-1 ACC) finished the Carolina Classic in second place of number 17 South Carolina (12-3) after losing 8-1 on Sunday. The Tar Heels started the tournament with three consecutive wins, but ultimately failed to win the rematch against the Gamecocks.

North Carolina found itself in a hole early in the game after giving up five runs to the Gamecocks in the first inning and one more run in the second, which resulted in a 6-0 deficit.

In the bottom of the third, junior first baseman Kiersten Licea hit a sacrifice fly that enabled first-year outfielder Kayla Baptista to score and put the Tar Heels on the board. Although North Carolina started to gain some momentum, they were unable to score for the remainder of the matchup.

The Tar Heels were unable to take advantage of some important opportunities during the day and ended two separate innings with the bases loaded.

Fifth-year pitcher and first baseman Brittany Pickett struckout eight strong batters during the game, but gave up ten hits and eight runs to South Carolina. The Tar Heels will re-enter the field at Chapel Hill against Notre Dame on Friday, March 12 at 6pm

Ike Bryant, Staff Writer

Rowing: Duke 90, Clemson 80, UNC 70

The UNC rowing team opened its season on Saturday at the Clemsons Carolina Cup in Clemson, SC, the first event in nearly a year. The Tar Heels finished third with 70 points, with Clemson second with 80 points and No. 9 Duke in first place with 90 points.

The first race of the day was the 3V8 with sophomore helmsman Julia Hunt racing leading senior Juliana Micchia, senior Lily Brown, sophomore Tianna Van Cura, freshman Becca Lewis, senior Marion Miller, sophomore Hannah Davis, freshman Molly Hilemn and sophomore Chloe Hyde. The team finished third with a time of 7: 18.9.

In the 1V4, freshman mate Lauren Walsh led senior Zoe Rose, junior Sarah Catherine Niles, junior Amelia Locklear and sophomore Jessica Judge. The team finished third with a time of 7: 47.9.

The Tar Heels also finished third in the 2V8 and V8. Senior helmsman Ashley Lim led sophomore Taylor Gregitis, sophomore Jackie Wilhelm, freshman Caroline Lammersen, freshman Gigi Maroney, senior Lindsay Miller, senior Sarah Velarde, junior Sydney Tumey and senior Neeva Wernsman Young in the 2V8 to a time of 6: 59.5.

In the V8, junior helmsman Lara King led junior Alessandra De Vito, senior Katie McMahon, junior Alexis Levister, sophomore Natalie Timinskas, senior Olivia Curran, junior Amanda Perez, sophomore Ranait Fitzgerald and senior Hannah Fischer to a time of 6: 47.2.

The team will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on Friday, March 26 to compete against Tennessee and UCF.

Lindsay Callihan, Staff Writer

Women’s Tennis: UNC 7, Florida State 0

In another massive win, the North Carolina No. 1 women’s tennis team (13-0, 4-0 ACC) destroyed No. 5 Florida State (9-3, 4-2 ACC) in Sunday’s matchup, 7-0 .

Senior Sara Daavettila and junior Cameron Morra claimed a massive doubles victory, beating the number 5 team of Victoria Allen and Petra Hule 6-2. The team of senior Alle Sanford and sophomore Elizabeth Scotty clinched the colon with a 6-4 victory.

No. 4 Daavettila also performed well in singles, taking the seventh and final point of the match with her victory over No. 27 Giulia Pairone with a score of 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. The first single win of the day came from No. 120 freshman Fiona Crawley, who swept Hule 6-0, 6-0. No. 6 Morra took the second win in singles with a 6-1, 6-0 destruction of No. 92 Nandini Das, and the Tar Heels kept rolling from there, all the way to a shutout victory.

This is North Carolina’s 13th win in two games this season and 31st consecutive win overall, a feat even more impressive given the dominant scoring lines with which the Tar Heels beat their opponents.

The Tar Heels will try to continue that solid winning streak on the road in Clemson on Saturday, March 12 at 4pm.

Grace Guin, Staff Writer

