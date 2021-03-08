UMD Women’s Hockey: ‘Miserable’ 24 Hours Ends With Bulldogs Back In NCAA Tournament

It included what Senior Captain Ashton Bell called a silent and reflective bus ride back to Interstate Highway 35 to Duluth, a restless night’s sleep for senior wing Anna Klein, then watching a scoreboard and waiting all Sunday.

Frankly, it was miserable, said Klein, who said she didn’t crash until 3am on Sunday. I’m not going to soften it at all.

The Bulldogs’ misery was replaced by elation of relief shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, when the program learned it was back in the NCAA tournament after a three-year absence as the fifth overall seed to take it up on Monday at 6 p.m. against fourth-seeded Colgate. March 15, at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.





This is the Bulldogs 12th NCAA tournament appearance and second in seven seasons under head coach Maura Crowell. The last time UMD was in the NCAA tournament was in 2016-17 as a No. 3 seed hosting fifth-seeded Minnesota at Amsoil Arena. Assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk was then captain of the Bulldogs, who fell 1-0 against the Gophers in the quarter-finals.

The Bulldogs were one of three WCHA teams to receive bids for the eight-team tournament , along with No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 3 Ohio State. Minnesota was left out after going 3-7-1 in its last 11 games.

Crowell, a 2002 graduate of Colgate who played four seasons for the Raiders from 1998-2002, said the 24 hours between Saturday’s loss and Sunday’s announcement were long and stressful, but that excitement has since washed those feelings away.

The celebration here a few minutes ago was one of the best, Crowell said. I’ll remember it for the rest of my life; I know these guys will too. Happy to participate in the tournament.

NCAA Quarter Finals

Mar. 15



1. Northeast (20-1-1) vs. 8. Robert Morris (7/16/1), 1:00 PM

4. Colgate (14-6-1) vs. 5. Minnesota Duluth (6-11), 6:00 pm

March 16



3. Ohio State (12-5) vs. 6. Boston College (5/14), 6:00 pm

2. Wisconsin (13-3-1) vs. 7 Providence (12-7-1), 1:00 p.m.

All college hockey has been on a roller coaster since the COVID-19 pandemic was wiped out last year. To prevent this from happening again, the NCAA will bring all eight teams to Erie for all three rounds next week.

After the quarter-finals that typically take place at the home of the top four seeds are played on March 15-16, the semi-finals will take place at 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Thursday March 18 and the national championship will be decided at 6:30 PM on Saturday, March 20.

With everyone coming to one site and not having to worry about configuring a bracket to convert flights into bus travel, the NCAA selection committee has a real East vs. Compiled western bracket that does not include any matchup between conference enemies.

Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall argued for that kind of brace on Saturday after beating the Bulldogs. Crowell is a fan of it too.

This definitely has a different feel to it and we were really excited about it, Crowell said.

UMD set an 11-5 record during the 2020-21 regular season, losing only two series, one in Wisconsin and one in Minnesota against COVID-19 to finish second in the WCHA against the Badgers. UMD was less than two minutes away from beating Wisconsin in the regular season finale and claiming the regular season title on February 27 in Duluth, but Wisconsin tied the game and went on to win in overtime.

While the Bulldogs didn’t win the WCHA Julianne Bye Cup, they did enough that weekend to convince the NCAA selection committee, including UMD Director of Athletics Josh Berlo, that they were NCAA tournament worthy. UMD defeated the Badgers 4-2 in the series opener last Friday and closed the weekend with four of the six league points.

Some doubt may have been raised about the Bulldogs tournament odds after the 7-2 defeat to Ohio State, UMD came in above fellow bubble teams Minnesota and Penn State, and was even placed higher than two more bubble teams from Hockey East Boston College and Providence.

UMD senior defender and Captain McKenzie Revering said the Bulldogs know they haven’t played their best against the Buckeyes, and it’s nice to get another chance to get the job done properly.

That’s why this last day or so was tough because we knew we had a chance, Revering said. We have a lot of unfinished business.

Bell added: We weren’t happy with the way we played the previous day, and to get another chance we’re incredibly grateful for that, and I’m not going to take that for granted.

Minnesota Duluth forward Brieja Parent (15) hugs goalkeeper Jojo Chobak (31) after the team’s 7-2 defeat to Ohio State on Saturday, March 6 in the WCHA Final Faceoff semi-final at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

This year’s NCAA tournament featured a lot more drama and intrigue than in years past, with the Pairwise rankings becoming unusable due to a lack of non-conference games played due to the pandemic. That forced the committee to do its best to make an objective decision based on the limited data it had before it.

Penn State was left out despite a record of 16-3-2 and won the regular season title from College Hockey America. The Nittany Lions did not face a team at all that ranked in the top 10 of the national polls this season, sticking strictly to conference opponents even though others in its league did not. Penn State was upset by Syracuse in the CHA semifinals this week.

The Gophers, who had been to 13 consecutive NCAA tournaments and swept the Bulldogs into the Amsoil Arena in November during their only meeting, were the surprise. With the ECAC missing two-thirds of its league this season due to the pandemic regular and post-season champions, Colgate was the only bid of the reduced league with four teams that usually generated multiple bids, the WCHA appeared to be lining up to have the most bids ever. to receive: 4.

Instead, that award went to the only multi-member league on the selection committee, Hockey East. Three have landed.

Crowell said she feels for Gophers coach Brad Frost and his team as UMD has been in place for the past few seasons as the last team left out by the Pairwise.

I think they’ve had a good season too, Crowell said. I just got back to the committee and have a really hard time figuring things out without the math. And I don’t always like math. It worked for us. In other years, we have looked on the outside at heartbreak. It’s a shame for the Gophers and Brad and their program. They had a good season.

This story was updated on March 7, 2021 at 9:50 PM with updated information and quotes from the Bulldogs. It was originally posted at 8:30 pm on March 7, 2021.