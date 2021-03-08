Beijing Pops: Why Chinese People Are So Concerned About Ping Pong Player Ai Fukuharas’s Marriage Crisis

Do you feel left out when your Chinese colleagues gossip about a trending star? Amazed at those glamorous Chinese faces in subway commercials, but you don’t even know who they are? Beijing Pops will help you get through it with the latest pop culture and celebrity news.

The alleged divorce of a ping-pong star is making headlines in Weibo

A good fairy tale always knows which page to end on. When the princess and her white horse prince finally get married and live happily ever after, it’s time to close the book. However, as adults, we know that life just isn’t that simple. Sometimes the sands of time can begin to break down love from the day of the wedding.

This is what retired Japanese table tennis player Ai Fukuhara is worried about. Japanese gossip magazine Bunshun weekly revealed last week that the 33-year-old has been mentally abused by her husband and his family for a long time. According to According to the article, Fukuhara has lived a painful life since her marriage to Taiwaness table tennis player Chiang Hung-Chieh.

Fukuhara has been solely responsible for all housework since the beginning of the marriage and has hardly had any help from her husband. While pregnant, she suffered from severe morning sickness, but Hung-Chieh accused her of wasting the baby’s nutrition. Even worse, she would be called names and bitch if she was wearing anything fancy or fashionable.

The abuse was not limited to her husband, her in-laws seem to have taken part as well, as Hung-Chieh’s mother and sister treated her like a money tree and took advantage of her fame. Reportedly, the mistreatment was foreshadowed on the couple’s wedding day when Hung-Chieh cited shoulder pain as the reason he couldn’t bring Fukuhara to Disneyland for the wedding ceremony, even though he knew the destination had important meaning to her.

When details came to light and the news quickly spread across Chinese social media, Chinese netizens immediately threw a tantrum. It is not every day that the Chinese people are behind those of Japan, and yet it is no surprise that the person who unites them is Fukuhara. One of Japan’s famous athletes, Fukuhara rose to fame as a child prodigy in table tennis. She first came to China at the age of 5 to participate in Liaoning Province. Since then she has been coming to China every summer to train for a month or two. In 2005, Fukuhara joined the China Table Tennis Super League and started training with Chinese team members. She competed in the Olympics from 2004 to 2016 and won a silver medal in Japan at the London Games in 2012 and a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Fukuhara is known among Chinese sports fans not only for her excellent table tennis skills, but also for her fluent Chinese with a hilarious Dongbei dialectShe is the rival of the Chinese team, but also good friends with many Chinese players. When she cries for a lost match, it’s normal for players from both countries to comfort her. When she announced her wedding to Chiang in 2016, thousands of Chinese fans sent blessings under her Weibo post.

On Wednesday, Fukuhara was spotted walking with a tall and handsome man in Japan, but later that day clarified that the man is just a friend. In January, rumors began to spread that Fukuhar had moved to Japan on her own, left her husband and two children at home in Taiwan, and the couple is said to be in divorce proceedings. But Fukuhara’s husband denied those allegations, saying it takes a lot more effort to manage a mixed marriage. On Thursday, Fukuhara posted a lengthy letter in Japan apologizing for the mess that caused the controversy. Below the post is a comment from a Chinese netizen: “Don’t apologize, Ai-Chan. Run away from him!”

Survival show shoots foreign students to fame

Regular readers of this column may remember the disastrous opening of the survival shows of this long-time boy band, Chuang 2021andYouth with you 3produced by Tencent and iQiyi, which resulted in shocked memes of the “mentors” shocked statements. Things are stirring again during the show as a few contestants have been added to the mix and their performances have been overwhelmingly praised. Amongst them, David Kolosov from Russia attracted a lot of attention not only because of his appearance, but also because of his talent.

Kolosov had made a name for himself for the show Beijing Language and Culture Universitywhere he was the student association vice president and also won the 2014 Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition. After obtaining his master’s degree from Tsinghua University, he turned to a music career as a singer and performed in several reality shows. In these years Chuang 2021, Kolosov quickly earned fans for his politeness, standard Mandarin, and determined calligraphy. While he is still a freshman on stage trying to figure out how to keep his voice stable while dancing, he has already garnered a lot of love from China’s social media with 1.47 million Weibo followers.

Chinese director Jiang Wen is making a commercial for a smartphone

The last time we heard from Jiang Wen was his 2018 movie,Hidden man xi by zhngThe 58-year-old director who also appeared in the Star Wars movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has recently returned with his latest work,a commercial movie for the Chinese smartphone brand Oppo. Starting with the statement: What would I do if I were a smartphone designer, Jiang sits in the middle of an empty space surmounted by a round dome, expressing his wild fantasy about the concept of a future smartphone. recorded in black and white, reflecting Jiang’s aesthetic style. Rather than being the brand ambassador or director, Jiang is referred to in the ad as the title of image explorer, as you might have guessed, photography is the biggest selling point of this upcoming smartphone.

Jiang Wen is one of China’s highly recognized directors and actors. Born in 1963 into a military family in the industrial city of Tangshan, Hebei province, he moved with his family to Beijing at the age of 10. He studied acting in 1980 at the Beijing Central Academy of Drama, and after graduating in 1984, he immediately began his professional career with roles on the stage. The first movie in which he starred was Hibiscus Town (1986), but what made him a household name was the TV series,A resident of Beijing in New York, and his role in Zhang Yimous Red Sorghum, which introduced him to an international audience. In 1994 he made his directorial debut with the film In the heat of the sun, a contemplative drama about boys’ idiosyncratic teenage life. His masterpiece in 2000 Devils on the doorstep earned him the Grand Prix at the Cannes International Film Festival. However, because he did not submit it to the approval of the Chinese film agencies, the film was subsequently banned in China and Jiang was prevented from making films for two years. In recent years, he’s returned to directing, and a few tight-fisted pleasers like Let the bullets fly (2010), and Get rid of the bullets (2014), were produced under his direction.

Images: Sohu, Weibo