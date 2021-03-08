Detroit Lions free agency preview: investigation of possible running backs to pair with DAndre Swift

This is the second in an eight-part series that provides a taste of Detroit Lions’ positional needs on the road to free agency. The negotiation window will officially open on March 15, and deals can be signed from March 17. Today: Backward Previously: Wide receivers

Under contract: DAndre Swift, Kerryon Johnson, Nick Bawden (fullback), Jason Cabinda (fullback, ERFA)

Ending contracts: Adrian Peterson

Best Available: Aaron Jones (Packers), Kenyan Drake (Cardinals), Chris Carson (Seahawks), Todd Gurley (Falcons), Leonard Fournette (Bucs), James Conner (Steelers), Marlon Mack (Colts), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

Other names to watch: Adrian Peterson (Lions), Mike Davis (Panthers), Duke Johnson (Texans), LeVeon Bell (Chiefs), Jamaal Williams (Packers), Tevin Coleman (49ers), Malcolm Brown (Rams)

To break down: It certainly sounds like the Detroit Lions believe DAndre Swift could be a backup that further clouds Kerryon Johnson’s future. Adrian Peterson, 35, is not expected to return after that make it known hes looking for a chance to win a championship while on the hunt for the very best crown of the leagues.

Johnson, a second-round pick in 2018, saw his role diminish but found his position as Detroit’s third in the back. He didn’t see the ball much, running 52 times for 181 yards and two scores, but ranked as the fourth-best pass blocker among running backs and fullbacks by Pro Football Focus. Swift was very good on the field. He ran for 521 yards and added another 357 yards to scrimmage to deal with a team high 10 scores despite missing three games.

However, New Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn expressed a desire to develop Swift into a three-backed back while finding someone else to join him.

I think DAndre could be a setback. I like its versatility, said Lynn during his introductory press. I think there are some things we can do with him in the passing game to get him a little bit more involved. I look forward to working with this young man. We just have to keep him on the field and I believe he wants to be on the field so find someone else to go with him but I’m excited about what I’ve seen on the tape.

The Lions are expected to hit the rock with their new staff in 2021. Lynn is known for getting the most out of his backfield, with respected Duce Staley coaching his running backs in Detroit. The Lions notoriously haven’t finished in the top half of the NFL in rushing yards since Barry Sanders was still playing in 1998.

However, don’t expect them to swing the fences in free agency, both because of their cap situation and Swift who has been in his rookie deal for a year. Still, the team has more than enough backfield carries and goals to go around and should be in the market for one of the more experienced veterans in need of a proof-it deal.

It’s easy to connect the dots with Todd Gurley, who had a mixed season in Atlanta, due to his ties to Brad Holmes. Lions’ new general manager headed the college scouting department for the Rams when the team spent Pick 10 on Gurley in 2015. Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and former Offensive Player of the Year, has been slowed by knee injuries in recent years. The 26-year-old ran 195 times for 678 yards and nine touchdowns for the Falcons, playing 15 games along the way. He was also responsible for one of the most important touchdowns of the Lions season when he accidentally scored and returned the ball to Detroit in his last-second win against the Falcons.

Gurley has played on some of the game’s biggest stages and was able to handle the ground-and-pound work that Adrian Peterson left in Detroit. He also played his college ball for Georgia and would join another former Bulldog highlight in Swift in Detroit’s backfield. He’s not going to command the ball 20 plus times like he did before, but Gurleys got juice left in the tank.

2021 NFL draft: 5 running backs that could make sense for the Detroit Lions

Mark Ingram is another name worth following after seeing his role in Baltimore disappear. It’s hard to imagine Ingram, 31, had a huge prize after running just 72 times for 299 yards and two touchdowns last year. Hes run for over 1,000 yards in three of the previous five seasons and is just two years away from a 10 touchdown campaign. He’s a veteran who more often than not since entering the league has shared the work from the backfield and would come to the area with connections to boot.

Those are the two biggest names that would make sense for the backfield, both in terms of fit and price. There are more than a few intriguing players outside of that group, including Jamaal Williams, LeVeon Bell and Malcolm Brown.

Williams situation is interesting to keep track of as Aaron Jones needs a new deal just one year away from the Packers with a second-rounder on AJ Dillon. Something has to give in in Green Bay when it comes to the backfield. The four-year-old pro isn’t getting enough love as a reliable backup who has found ways to consistently produce the best backs behind one of the games. Williams, 25, has had at least 100 porters, 450 yards, and 25 receptions in each of his four seasons. Pairing Swift and Williams at this stage in everyone’s career seems like an ideal scenario for moving forward, especially if Johnson lingers on third-time stalling for another year.

Bell makes the list simply because Detroit makes sense as a cheap, temporary destination in his quest to get his career back on track. Michigan’s former high point hasn’t been the same since his Pittsburgh contract dispute and the signing of that big deal with the punchless Jets. Bell landed in Kansas City in the middle of this most recent season, but didn’t do much in his nine games or in the playoffs. PFF Bell projects in signing a two-year, $ 10 million deal, for an idea of ​​its potential prize.

Brown is another name characterized by those connections to Holmes and the Rams. The former Texas running back signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has climbed the ladder with every passing season. He ran a career-high 101 times for 419 yards and five touchdowns last year, adding 23 receptions to a career-high. Brown, 27, has six years and 70 games to his credit, but has only scored 100 wins once in a season.

