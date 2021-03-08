ICC unveils expansion plans for women’s cricket on International Women’s Day





Currently, 10 teams are participating in the ICC Womens T20I World Cup, while the ODI tournament has eight teams.





On the eve of International Women’s Day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its expansion plans for women’s cricket, stating that more teams will participate from 2026. The governing body has stated that the T20 World Cup will have 12 teams instead of 10 from the 2026 edition, while the ODI World Cup will also be expanded from eight teams to 10 from the 2029 edition. “We have built momentum around the women’s game over the past four years by investing in global broadcast and marketing to drive fan engagement,” ICC Director Manu Sawhney said in a statement. However, the current standard will follow until 2026. This means the ICC T20I Women’s World Cup 2024 10 teams continue to compete, while eight teams compete for the title for the next two ICC Women’s ODI World Cups. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final, which was played between the Australian women’s cricket team and the Indian women’s cricket team in the MCG, had 86,174 fans. And the ICC CEO highlighted the numbers to support their decision. “The results speak for themselves as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 draws record numbers, 1.1 billion video views …” added Sawhney. “This decision to expand our events to women builds on these foundations and allows us to give more Member States more opportunities to compete globally,” added Sawhney. The ICC is also introducing the Women’s T20 Champions Cup, scheduled from 2027, with six teams participating. Feature Image Courtesy: AFP / William West

