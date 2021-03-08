With a switch, Weymouth football seems to be winning the close-ups this season

WEYMOUTH – A warning to Bay State Conference football teams who have drawn Weymouth on their Fall 2 mini schedules.

Don’t let the game get to the last few minutes.

Unless the law of averages has been repealed, the Wildcats seem to allow for a reversal of fortune.

Weymouth finished 3-8 in the 2019 campaign, but a closer look reveals how close the Wildcats were to a record 0.500 or better.

There was a 16-14 loss (against Plymouth North in week 2), a 27-26 loss (against Braintree in week 8) and a 15-14 loss (against Taunton in week 10).

Oh, and this: “We had a five point lead against Marshfield with two minutes to go, took the lead late and gave up,” coach TJ Byrne recalled of a 33-27 setback for the Rams in Week 7 .

A 12-0 defeat to playoffs Milton in Week 5 doesn’t qualify as a one-score defeat, but that game was winless well into the fourth quarter. And that was only after Weymouth ran to Milton’s zero 21 times in the first quarter.

“It’s a learning curve,” Byrne said as he entered his third season. “The first year (2018, when Weymouth was also 3-8) we lost double digits. Last year we just had to learn how to close games. That comes with experience, and that’s because kids are in the same game. the same program for back-to-back years.

“This is year 3 for us (as coaching staff). I think we feel good about our ability and understanding of what we need to do to finish it.”

“Lots of good ones,” said senior two-way lineman Jack Desmond of last year’s near misses. “One hundred percent (we learned from it). There are a lot of guys coming back this year who weren’t that experienced last year. Those heavy losses will definitely help us in the long run this year.”

“We have much better chemistry with the team this year,” said senior linebacker / running back / kicker James Cassidy, “so I think we’ll be able to finish those (close) games a lot better.

If you bet Weymouth will return this season, your optimism starts with the senior class with 17 players. And Desmond and Cassidy are there front and center as the Wildcats’ twin engines.

“Guys like Jack and James are the reason you coach football – to have experiences with guys like that,” lyrically.

Desmond (6-1, 270 pounds) is a three-year-old starter on his way to Div. II Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Byrne calls him a ‘born leader’ and adds, ‘He has an incredible work ethic. He always works after training. But the most important thing about Jack is that he makes the guys around him better. Not only because he has a double team or he competes against the (opponent’s) best player, but because he teaches guys standing next to him. It’s like having a coach on the field – just a big, strong coach. “

Cassidy (5-8, 190) was a junior linebacker as a sophomore – not easy to do at the rugged Bay State Conference.

“I’ve worked hard,” said Cassidy. “It was really good to have that experience with the older guys. I think that gives me a real advantage (now).”

Byrne jokingly calls Cassidy “just a shorter version of Jack (Desmond),” which is certainly a compliment.

“They’re just the same people – quiet, stoic, hardworking,” said the coach. “They are gym rats and soccer rats. They constantly watch movies and ask questions. Monday training and Friday night look the same to them in how they move and exercise.”

Weymouth could certainly use such glue guys as the Wildcats try to reverse a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons that followed the glory years of 2006-12 (a record of 58-23 over that period).

As a right-wing guard, Desmond will be part of a top line of attack emerging as Weymouth’s top position group. He will be joined by left tackle John Mutch, left guard John Sammy, center Donovan Robison and right tackle Jack Nichols.

“They are seniors, so they have been buddies and teammates since youth football,” Byrne said. “They know each other’s moves, they finish each other’s sentences. If we are here satisfied with something from the first two weeks (of the preseason), that’s how our offensive line plays.”

Throw in 6-2 senior in-line tight end Tom Tanner, who is back after ACL tears ruined his second and junior seasons, and Weymouth will be looking for some doors for running backs Cassidy, senior Greg Paul and junior Mike Ritz. That trio will be accused of replacing graduate Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic Seth Mullen, who was more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2019 while scoring 17 touchdowns.

At quarterback, junior Aidan Kennedy replaces Dan Picard, who graduated. Kennedy throws at his twin brother Ryan and at the converted cornerback Matt Thomas, a junior.

Defensively, Weymouth expects big things from the Lacrete brothers – Sebastian, a linebacker, and Sabian, a cornerback.

The Wildcats generally expect big things from themselves this season. They kick off their five-game schedule Friday night in Milton.

Milton was 10-1 in 2019 and made it to the Division 4 South final for the third year in a row, but Weymouth remembers scaring their rivals a year ago.

“What we learned last year is that we can play football with any team we compete against,” Byrne said. “That’s where we start on Day 1. We know when we hit the field that we can play with anyone on our schedule.