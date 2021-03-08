High School Girls Hockey: Key Cards for Late Goals

The junior forward scored a few goals in the third period to lift the Cardinals to a 3-1 victory at the Central Lakes Conference from the Koronis Arena.

“It’s so great,” said Dawson. “This is all we’ve talked about; River Lakes, River Lakes. They’re one of our rivals, they always have been, so I’m super excited for us.”

Willmar earned a regular sweep over River Lakes. The Cardinals defeated the Stars 3-2 on February 16 at Willmar.

The Cardinals improve to 5-1-1 in conference play and 9-5-1 overall. The team have won back-to-back games after beating 14-0 in the two previous games.





They did a great job, said Willmar head coach Eric Setrum. We knew we had to do our job in the (defensive) zone. They did well, they bought it. We made good decisions, didn’t retaliate when chippy things started a bit and really came through. We had a tough road here, but we turned around last in Marshall and moved on today.

Dawson delivered the match winner shortly after the puck was dropped to start the third.

The junior forward took the puck deep into her defense zone and skated past the left boards and ran past multiple Stars defenders before completing her journey across the ice with a score from ninth grade goalkeeper Kaydence Roeske to make it 2-1.

After skating it all the way up, I was so exhausted, Dawson said. I just took a shot, looked up and it was in the net.

Dawson added another wonderful individual effort midway through the period. She shot past a River Lakes defender to win a chase for a loose puck that entered the attacking area, then slashed sharply towards the net, defeating Roeske with a backhand shot.

I just watched the puck float up the ice on its own and I thought, I have to go for that, Dawson recalled. I was super tired and about to change, but I just went for it.

After a scoreless opening period, Willmar opened the score when senior forward Madison Garberding snuck behind the Stars defense to make it 1-0.

River Lakes junior center Jordyn Bebus pushes the puck into the attack zone during Saturday’s Central Lakes Conference game against Willmar from the Koronis Arena in Paynesville. Patrick Bernadeau / West Central Tribune

River Lakes tied the game for six minutes in the second. Shortly after killing a penalty, the home side evened the score thanks to a power play goal for the net by junior forward Jordyn Bebus.

While special teams got the Stars back in the game in the second, they couldn’t capitalize with it late. River Lakes had a 6-to-4 advantage for the final 2:30 of the regulations after Roeske came out of the net and received a Willmar penalty, but the team was unable to close the gap.

I think this just goes to show that we have to appear for all three bouts, said Alexis Klatt, Stars co-head coach. The girls fell a little short tonight. But that’s okay, we’ve got a little bit of the season left and some time to come back.

Halle Mortensen got the win in the net for the Cardinals and improved to 8-5-1 this season.

Halle snuggled in, did great, and checked the puck when she could, Setrum said. She is also a big player. She came up with some really big games for us and she would need her to the end.

Willmar (9-5-1) 0 1 2 3

River lakes (9-5-2) 0 1 0 1