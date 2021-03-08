The president of the Stratford Table Tennis Club, Kevin Taylor, wins the highest award for his services in the sport

Renowned table tennis enthusiast Kevin Taylor has received top honors for his accomplishments in the sport during a Covid-ridden year.

High achiever Kevin Taylor, Stratford’s next mayor. Photo: Mark Williamson K3 / 2/21/2156

Taylor was left in shock after discovering he had won the 2020 West Midlands Contribution to Table Tennis prize.

But the good news didn’t stop there, as the next mayor of Stratford will now enter the national stage cap, which will decide the overall winners for each category that are up for grabs.

Speak to the Herald, Taylor said: Last year I won the Volunteer of the Year award for the Stratford region and I won it again this year, but to take that next step and win the West Midlands award is incredible.

Four years ago I decided to take a break from table tennis, but then I came back, and I am grateful to the people I have recruited along the way.

Receiving this award, while others have contributed for 20 to 25 years, is simply a fantastic personal achievement.

The president of the Stratford-upon-Avon Table Tennis Club reflected on being pushed forward for the national podiums and added: I don’t mind if I win, to be honest: just being nominated is a performance in itself.

At the start, there were about 170 nominations for various awards, which were then reduced to about 70 and there are about 15 or 20 for the national podiums, so it’s an incredible honor to be one of the last.

People in Stratford will know how much time and effort Taylor puts into table tennis, and he pointed out three things he’s happily accomplished in the past year.

As the Stratford & District Table Tennis Association didn’t kick off in October, we had a lot of regular players with no league activity so I created a two-on-one league and I wanted to finish that once the lockdown is over and it’s safe is to do so, he said.

One of the other things I’ve been able to do is let kids play at home through lockdown.

I’ve worked closely with schools, but Covid-19 put an end to that, so I share online learning courses so primary school kids have something to do at home. There are activity cards, small games to play and a certificate to print at the end of the course.

The third and final important thing we’ve accomplished over the past year is community engagement.

“Our charity day at Alveston Manor in particular was a huge success. Many people showed up and we raised more than 2,200 for charity, while our initial goal was just 1,000.

In the course of the pandemic the Herald discussed how clubs in different sports were forced to adapt and survive.

And for Stratford TTC, Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the running of the club. Before the lockdown, we held two sessions a week and had about 30 to 40 players at each of those sessions, Taylor said.

When the pandemic hit, that couldn’t happen because we had to follow the guidelines of the Government and Table Tennis England. We had to reduce our numbers drastically.

“We had to hold sessions every hour for up to six people, who had to leave after 50 minutes to get the equipment ready for the next group of people.

Because we have such a wide age range, there were times when the older players didn’t want to be in the same room as the younger, who were said to be the super spreaders of the virus.

“With the table, it’s quite easy for players to stay two meters apart, but the biggest problem was the ball because you had to handle both, so we ended up having to use one ball for each player.

Financially it was difficult because we had no income from club memberships, but we still had to pay outstanding bills to the recreation center.

“Luckily we managed to get some support from Table Tennis England in the form of a 500 start back grant and that helped stabilize us so we didn’t have to worry about anything.