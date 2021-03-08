Snehit gets a booster shot for the national table tennis championship





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SFR Snehit, Youth Defending Champion and Payas Jain, Junior Champion, will all compete here in the 82nd National Junior and Youth Table Tennis Championships in Abhay Prashal. The two players are in match-fit conditions when they competed at the Senior Nationals in Panchkula. Both were in the main tournament and Snehit reached the semi-finals. The 20-year-old Telangana boy even praised the way he beat defending champion Harmeet Desai. He did everything right until the semifinals before moving on to the eventual winner, G Sathiyan. Of course his morale is high compared to the Senior Nationals. In fact, he got the extra booster shot in the form of a berth in the University Games, which will be held in China in August. The Osmania University student, who is doing his mass communication, has everything in store for him. What is in his favor is his improved game, increased confidence and fitness. He has also added strength and visits the mental trainer regularly. All this makes him a favorite for the crown. Nevertheless, the road to the final will not be so rosy. More than half a dozen players, including Shreyaans Goel, who finished second at Jammu, are the stumbling blocks to his title hunt. Jeet Chandra, the top player, the tough Manush Shah, Parth Virmani, Deepit Rajesh Patil, just to name a few, will take their chances. Snehits fellow countryman Mohammad Alihe also qualified for the Varsity Gamesto Vishwa Deenadayalan, who broke through the top 16 of the rankings after a draw, will compete for the highest podium place. Only the top eight players have a breather. The rest of the 136 paddlers play qualifying matches in 40 groups. Payas has left a task Payas Jain has a clear advantage over many of its rivals. At the Table Tennis Foundation Academy he had the best training facilities. His fitness training was impeccable, the support system even better. However, he cannot take things for granted and will face the challenges of contenders Yashansh Malik, Vishwa Deenadayalant, top player H. Jeho, Hrishikesh Malhotra, Jayabrata Bhattacharjee and of course Preyesh Raj. The latter won the junior title and would also like to have a shot at the Junior title. More than these players, the Junior section has also been known to throw up floaters that can spoil the show of even the biggest in the business. There is also an agreement with the number of entries to the Junior Boys. As in the Youth section, the eight best players sit out for the main tournament, while the rest play the 40 group matches. True to his word, match manager N. Ganeshan and head referee Mangesh Mopkar have set a schedule that is neither passive nor onerous. Twelve Stag Americas tables have been set up for the show and the Stag Supreme balls will be used during the championships. The head referee is supported by approximately 50 Blue Badge and international referees. The girls’ events follow the boys after five days.

