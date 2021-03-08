How much money has each PGA Tour player won at the Arnold Palmer Invitational





It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Bryson DeChambeau. The 27-year-old accrued bomber earned his eighth win in the Tour and second of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill on Sunday, claiming the trophy and famous red vest at 11 under par, one shot away from Lee Westwood. second on 10 under and three clear of Corey Conners third on 8 under. DeChambeaus’ top prize of $ 1,674,000 takes him to $ 23,229,908 for his career. Check out how much money each player has made this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scoreboard photos Winners bag Prize money Position Player Score Income 1 Bryson DeChambeau -11 $ 1,674,000 2 Lee Westwood -10 $ 1,013,700 3 Corey Conners -8 $ 641,700 T4 Andrew Putnam -6 $ 391,375 T4 Richy Werenski -6 $ 391,375 T4 Jordan Spieth -6 $ 391,375 7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5 $ 313,875 T8 Chris Kirk -4 $ 281,325 T8 Jason Kokrak -4 $ 281,325 T10 Will Zalatoris -3 $ 195,300 T10 Max Homa -3 $ 195,300 T10 Paul Casey -3 $ 195,300 T10 Matthew Fitzpatrick -3 $ 195,300 T10 Charley Hoffman -3 $ 195,300 T10 Rory McIlroy -3 $ 195,300 T10 Tommy Fleetwood -3 $ 195,300 T10 Keegan Bradley -3 $ 195,300 T18 Matt Wallace -2 $ 132,525 T18 Brendan Steele -2 $ 132,525 T18 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $ 132,525 T21 Harold Varner III -1 $ 97,557 T21 Emiliano Grillo -1 $ 97,557 T21 Sungjae Im -1 $ 97,557 T21 Lanto Griffin -1 $ 97,557 T21 Tyrrell Hatton -1 $ 97,557 T26 Bo Hoag E. $ 69,285 T26 Harris English E. $ 69,285 T26 Ian Poulter E. $ 69,285 T26 Burn Grace E. $ 69,285 T26 Denny McCarthy E. $ 69,285 T31 Bernd Wiesberger 1 $ 55,614 T31 Cameron Tringale 1 $ 55,614 T31 Padraig Harrington 1 $ 55,614 T31 Danny Willett 1 $ 55,614 T31 Jason Day 1 $ 55,614 T36 Robert MacIntyre 2 $ 42,381 T36 Charles Howell III 2 $ 42,381 T36 Pat Perez 2 $ 42,381 T36 Jason Dufner 2 $ 42,381 T36 Kevin Kisner 2 $ 42,381 T36 Kristoffer Ventura 2 $ 42,381 T36 Doug Pin 2 $ 42,381 T43 Kevin Na 3 $ 30,287 T43 Byeong-Hun An 3 $ 30,287 T43 Mark Hubbard 3 $ 30,287 T43 Talor Gooch 3 $ 30,287 T43 Keith Mitchell 3 $ 30,287 T43 Martin Laird 3 $ 30,287 T49 At Reavie 4 $ 22,832 T49 Will Gordon 4 $ 22,832 T49 Sebastian Munoz 4 $ 22,832 T49 Zach Johnson 4 $ 22,832 T49 Maverick McNealy 4 $ 22,832 T49 Danny Lee 4 $ 22,832 T49 Viktor Hovland 4 $ 22,832 T49 Alexander Noren 4 $ 22,832 T57 Patton Kizzire 5 $ 21,018 T57 Erik van Rooyen 5 $ 21,018 T57 Brendon Todd 5 $ 21,018 T57 Tyler Duncan 5 $ 21,018 T57 Patrick Rodgers 5 $ 21,018 T57 Jazz Janewattananond 5 $ 21,018 T63 Luke List 6 $ 20,181 T63 Steve Stricker 6 $ 20,181 T63 John Huh 6 $ 20,181 T66 Doc Redman 7 $ 19,716 T66 Lucas Glover 7 $ 19,716 T68 Victor Perez 8 $ 19,344 T68 Brandt Snedeker 8 $ 19,344 70 Russell Knox 9 $ 19,065 71 Henrik Norlander 10 $ 18,879 72 Rickie Fowler 11 $ 18,693

