Sports
How much money has each PGA Tour player won at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Bryson DeChambeau.
The 27-year-old accrued bomber earned his eighth win in the Tour and second of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill on Sunday, claiming the trophy and famous red vest at 11 under par, one shot away from Lee Westwood. second on 10 under and three clear of Corey Conners third on 8 under.
DeChambeaus’ top prize of $ 1,674,000 takes him to $ 23,229,908 for his career.
Check out how much money each player has made this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scoreboard photos Winners bag
Prize money
Position
Player
Score
Income
1
Bryson DeChambeau
-11
$ 1,674,000
2
Lee Westwood
-10
$ 1,013,700
3
Corey Conners
-8
$ 641,700
T4
Andrew Putnam
-6
$ 391,375
T4
Richy Werenski
-6
$ 391,375
T4
Jordan Spieth
-6
$ 391,375
7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-5
$ 313,875
T8
Chris Kirk
-4
$ 281,325
T8
Jason Kokrak
-4
$ 281,325
T10
Will Zalatoris
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Max Homa
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Paul Casey
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Matthew Fitzpatrick
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Charley Hoffman
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Rory McIlroy
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Tommy Fleetwood
-3
$ 195,300
T10
Keegan Bradley
-3
$ 195,300
T18
Matt Wallace
-2
$ 132,525
T18
Brendan Steele
-2
$ 132,525
T18
Hideki Matsuyama
-2
$ 132,525
T21
Harold Varner III
-1
$ 97,557
T21
Emiliano Grillo
-1
$ 97,557
T21
Sungjae Im
-1
$ 97,557
T21
Lanto Griffin
-1
$ 97,557
T21
Tyrrell Hatton
-1
$ 97,557
T26
Bo Hoag
E.
$ 69,285
T26
Harris English
E.
$ 69,285
T26
Ian Poulter
E.
$ 69,285
T26
Burn Grace
E.
$ 69,285
T26
Denny McCarthy
E.
$ 69,285
T31
Bernd Wiesberger
1
$ 55,614
T31
Cameron Tringale
1
$ 55,614
T31
Padraig Harrington
1
$ 55,614
T31
Danny Willett
1
$ 55,614
T31
Jason Day
1
$ 55,614
T36
Robert MacIntyre
2
$ 42,381
T36
Charles Howell III
2
$ 42,381
T36
Pat Perez
2
$ 42,381
T36
Jason Dufner
2
$ 42,381
T36
Kevin Kisner
2
$ 42,381
T36
Kristoffer Ventura
2
$ 42,381
T36
Doug Pin
2
$ 42,381
T43
Kevin Na
3
$ 30,287
T43
Byeong-Hun An
3
$ 30,287
T43
Mark Hubbard
3
$ 30,287
T43
Talor Gooch
3
$ 30,287
T43
Keith Mitchell
3
$ 30,287
T43
Martin Laird
3
$ 30,287
T49
At Reavie
4
$ 22,832
T49
Will Gordon
4
$ 22,832
T49
Sebastian Munoz
4
$ 22,832
T49
Zach Johnson
4
$ 22,832
T49
Maverick McNealy
4
$ 22,832
T49
Danny Lee
4
$ 22,832
T49
Viktor Hovland
4
$ 22,832
T49
Alexander Noren
4
$ 22,832
T57
Patton Kizzire
5
$ 21,018
T57
Erik van Rooyen
5
$ 21,018
T57
Brendon Todd
5
$ 21,018
T57
Tyler Duncan
5
$ 21,018
T57
Patrick Rodgers
5
$ 21,018
T57
Jazz Janewattananond
5
$ 21,018
T63
Luke List
6
$ 20,181
T63
Steve Stricker
6
$ 20,181
T63
John Huh
6
$ 20,181
T66
Doc Redman
7
$ 19,716
T66
Lucas Glover
7
$ 19,716
T68
Victor Perez
8
$ 19,344
T68
Brandt Snedeker
8
$ 19,344
70
Russell Knox
9
$ 19,065
71
Henrik Norlander
10
$ 18,879
72
Rickie Fowler
11
$ 18,693
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]