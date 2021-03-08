Connect with us

How much money has each PGA Tour player won at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Bryson DeChambeau.

The 27-year-old accrued bomber earned his eighth win in the Tour and second of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill on Sunday, claiming the trophy and famous red vest at 11 under par, one shot away from Lee Westwood. second on 10 under and three clear of Corey Conners third on 8 under.

DeChambeaus’ top prize of $ 1,674,000 takes him to $ 23,229,908 for his career.

Check out how much money each player has made this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scoreboard photos Winners bag

Prize money

Position

Player

Score

Income

1

Bryson DeChambeau

-11

$ 1,674,000

2

Lee Westwood

-10

$ 1,013,700

3

Corey Conners

-8

$ 641,700

T4

Andrew Putnam

-6

$ 391,375

T4

Richy Werenski

-6

$ 391,375

T4

Jordan Spieth

-6

$ 391,375

7

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-5

$ 313,875

T8

Chris Kirk

-4

$ 281,325

T8

Jason Kokrak

-4

$ 281,325

T10

Will Zalatoris

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Max Homa

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Paul Casey

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Matthew Fitzpatrick

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Charley Hoffman

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Rory McIlroy

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Tommy Fleetwood

-3

$ 195,300

T10

Keegan Bradley

-3

$ 195,300

T18

Matt Wallace

-2

$ 132,525

T18

Brendan Steele

-2

$ 132,525

T18

Hideki Matsuyama

-2

$ 132,525

T21

Harold Varner III

-1

$ 97,557

T21

Emiliano Grillo

-1

$ 97,557

T21

Sungjae Im

-1

$ 97,557

T21

Lanto Griffin

-1

$ 97,557

T21

Tyrrell Hatton

-1

$ 97,557

T26

Bo Hoag

E.

$ 69,285

T26

Harris English

E.

$ 69,285

T26

Ian Poulter

E.

$ 69,285

T26

Burn Grace

E.

$ 69,285

T26

Denny McCarthy

E.

$ 69,285

T31

Bernd Wiesberger

1

$ 55,614

T31

Cameron Tringale

1

$ 55,614

T31

Padraig Harrington

1

$ 55,614

T31

Danny Willett

1

$ 55,614

T31

Jason Day

1

$ 55,614

T36

Robert MacIntyre

2

$ 42,381

T36

Charles Howell III

2

$ 42,381

T36

Pat Perez

2

$ 42,381

T36

Jason Dufner

2

$ 42,381

T36

Kevin Kisner

2

$ 42,381

T36

Kristoffer Ventura

2

$ 42,381

T36

Doug Pin

2

$ 42,381

T43

Kevin Na

3

$ 30,287

T43

Byeong-Hun An

3

$ 30,287

T43

Mark Hubbard

3

$ 30,287

T43

Talor Gooch

3

$ 30,287

T43

Keith Mitchell

3

$ 30,287

T43

Martin Laird

3

$ 30,287

T49

At Reavie

4

$ 22,832

T49

Will Gordon

4

$ 22,832

T49

Sebastian Munoz

4

$ 22,832

T49

Zach Johnson

4

$ 22,832

T49

Maverick McNealy

4

$ 22,832

T49

Danny Lee

4

$ 22,832

T49

Viktor Hovland

4

$ 22,832

T49

Alexander Noren

4

$ 22,832

T57

Patton Kizzire

5

$ 21,018

T57

Erik van Rooyen

5

$ 21,018

T57

Brendon Todd

5

$ 21,018

T57

Tyler Duncan

5

$ 21,018

T57

Patrick Rodgers

5

$ 21,018

T57

Jazz Janewattananond

5

$ 21,018

T63

Luke List

6

$ 20,181

T63

Steve Stricker

6

$ 20,181

T63

John Huh

6

$ 20,181

T66

Doc Redman

7

$ 19,716

T66

Lucas Glover

7

$ 19,716

T68

Victor Perez

8

$ 19,344

T68

Brandt Snedeker

8

$ 19,344

70

Russell Knox

9

$ 19,065

71

Henrik Norlander

10

$ 18,879

72

Rickie Fowler

11

$ 18,693

