Charlotte Edwards – ‘I don’t see enough competitive cricket on an international level’

English women’s cricket is in transition. Forty-one players signed professional terms last year as part of a revamped domestic structure, joining the centrally contracted English players to become full-time athletes. With a full schedule of regional matches set to take place this summer, the women’s game has never been stronger across the country.

The appointment of Charlotte Edwards as the new president of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) is well on the agenda. Edwards realized when approached to take the role – first by Isa Guha, a PCA board member and her former teammate, then by CEO Rob Lynch – that she was better placed than anyone to be the new members of the players union. transition from amateur to professional status.

Edwards’ playing career spanned a period when women’s cricket changed significantly. When she made her UK debut in 1996, she paid for her own blazer and wore a skirt; in her last international performance, some 20 years later, she played in a team of full-time professionals under the gaze of the world media in Delhi. And she is aware of the critical eye that professionalism brings after the dramatic circumstances of her own international retirement five years ago.

“We’ve been a member of PCA for ten years,” Edwards told ESPNcricinfo. “I started as a player in 2011, three years before we became full-time professionals. I really feel that a shift has taken place: they really want to be inclusive now and they really want to support the women’s game. professional and hopefully I can share some of those experiences with this group of players and with the PCA so that they understand the support we can offer them. ”

Edwards highlights three key areas in which she wants to be “really active” in her role as president: helping the professional game navigate the choppy waters of the Covid-19 pandemic and its financial implications; involvement in the Professional Cricketers’ Trust and its fundraising activities; and assisting the women’s game in its shift to fully professional status, aided by the formation of a new PCA women’s players’ committee, which was ratified at the same time as her chairmanship. The third of these, she said, “is probably where my specialty lies.”

In addition to her own first-hand experience as a player, Edwards has been involved with the Southern Vipers since their inception in 2016, initially as captain and later as cricket director and head coach, and has seen the progress their five new professionals have made over the winter . In particular, she recognized that in a regional format that remains semi-professional, players will react differently to the challenges that come with it.

“Contracts are under pressure,” she said. “Suddenly it’s the livelihood of these players, and it affects people in different ways, as I’ve seen with my own eyes. With only five contracts. [per regional hub], we have a huge talent pool in this country and there will be huge competition for places. “

There are 17 centrally contracted English ladies’ players, who train full-time, just like their male counterparts. The ECB awarded domestic contracts to 41 players in December 2020: five at each regional hub, plus a sixth contracted player in the Western Storm. Some players with a domestic contract have continued to work part-time elsewhere as they are hired for 15 hours a week in their regional hubs.

“Players now have a platform to perform. For example, if Georgia Adams has another brilliant start to the summer, it would be difficult. [for England] to ignore her sheer weight of runs. I’ve seen the Vipers players boom in the last six months of working with them. If that happens across the country, we’ll have a pool of 40 or 50 players who can make our domestic league very strong in the first place, but just as much means there’s a bigger pool to choose from for England.

“There will also be players from the England team at some point falling out of regional contracts. No doubt this regional structure will now create competition, which is a good thing for English cricket, but we need to make sure that we support the players as much as possible. . “

But outside of England, Edwards is concerned about the state of the women’s game. Last year this time she worked as a broadcaster at the T20 World Cup and saw a record 86,174 people attend the final in the MCG on International Women’s Day; 12 months later, she believes that too few boards have doubled the investment required to turn that milestone moment into something tangible.

“It’s hard to imagine it’s been 12 months,” she said. “This is a perfect opportunity for some of these boards to show how serious they are about women’s cricket. The standard of international cricket is a huge concern: there are currently two or three teams that are really moving away from the pack, The gap will only be closed if these countries invest in women’s cricket and deploy the resources around the teams.

“I think the ECB really set the standard, and Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket are clearly next to them. The troubling thing to me is people like India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – they just haven’t played international cricket in 12 months Which can’t be good A team like India – their male counterparts have played in so many series in that time, so there really needs to be some balance there.

“With a World Cup in 12 months and a Commonwealth Games in 18 months, that really has to be a priority for them. They have to invest money in their women’s programs or nothing will change.”

Edwards particularly highlighted the example of the West Indies, whose sloppiness in the field and with tactics during their 5-0 defeat in their T20I series against England last September spoke of their recent stagnation.

“They won the World Cup in 2016, and since then they have fallen in many ways. It’s really sad to see. They lit up that World Cup and then it was great to see the crowd get behind them in their 2018 home tournament. they just don’t seem to have invested: it’s still the same crop of players getting a lot older now.

“That comes down to investing in grassroots and in jobs. It’s similar to New Zealand: they don’t seem to have those young players who are joining in. England has dominated them in many ways and that’s a concern. We want to be international. cricket to be really competitive, and I don’t see enough competitive cricket at that level right now. ”

Maybe the real test will come next year. Over the span of 12 months, from March 2022 to February 2023, World Cups will be held in both ODI and T20I cricket, with a Commonwealth Games in between. It’s not just because she’s a former England captain that Edwards hopes Australia doesn’t blow everyone away.

“You just hope that the boards figure it out, really invest, and that we see the best of the women’s game with many different countries competing with a high standard. We know that when it’s at its best it’s a great product and that it is fantastic.