Women's soccer – News – Bareman: Women will play a crucial role in the future of soccer

2 mins ago

international Women’s Day

Sarai Bareman poses for a portrait

© Getty Images

  • FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer talks to FIFA.com on International Women’s Day
  • Bareman is one of four women on FIFA’s board of directors
  • The run-up to the Women’s Football World Cup in 2023 can be used to accelerate the momentum for the women’s game

Sarai Bareman, who is from New Zealand, is FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer.

Prior to joining FIFA in her current role in 2016, Sarai was the only female member of FIFA’s 2016 Reform Committee, where she strongly advocated for change within the organization and played a key role in making concrete demands on women in leadership positions. at FIFA and more resources for the women’s game.

Having previously worked at the national association level as CEO of the Samoan Football Association and the Oceania Football Confederation, Sarai now heads the Womens Football Division at FIFA, which works to further grow, develop and professionalize women’s football in line with FIFA’s Womens Football. FIFA strategy and overall vision for 2020-2023.

Women will play an important role in shaping and developing the future of football

Speak against FIFA.com on International Women’s Day, Bareman highlights the vital role that many women, including players, coaches, administrators and volunteers, continue to play in the game everywhere in growing the sport.

Meet and talk to women in football every day, I’ve always been inspired by their stories. Be it a player, coach, volunteer or administrator, there are so many personalities and untold stories in the women’s game, Bareman said.

From women driving the development of women’s football in Asia, female referees breaking barriers or a trailblazing women’s national team, I’m excited to play a role in supporting and developing other women in football and to see more women play an important role in shaping football in the future.

While there are still challenges as football emerges from the pandemic, I firmly believe that there is a real chance for women’s football to become truly global in the coming years. I think the potential on and off the field is limitless.

Bareman also talked about who inspires her and some of the qualities and values ​​she admires. We’ve seen some great women leaders emerge from this pandemic, like Jacinda Ardern. Her ability to lead with a perfect blend of authenticity, empathy and authority really appeals to my own leadership values ​​and New Zealand’s success during the pandemic is really due to her leadership. “

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the first press conference following the new cabinet meeting in Wellington, New Zealand, on November 6, 2020.

© image images

FIFA’s commitment to women’s football remains stronger than ever

With FIFA announcing in France 2019 that it will double its investment budget for women’s football to $ 1 billion between 2019-2022, the impact of the pandemic has also posed significant challenges for the women’s game, affecting many leagues and affiliates.

To support football against the financial consequences of the pandemic, FIFA launched the COVID-19 Relief Plan, which included an additional $ 500,000 grant for all 211 member associations, specifically for women’s football. Bareman highlighted the significant impact of this and the opportunities that lie ahead as football recovers.

I have said this before, but while there are and will continue to be very big challenges for women’s football due to the pandemic, FIFA has shown that its commitment to the women’s game is stronger than ever.

I am optimistic and see that there is now a great opportunity for the women’s game to become even stronger, more popular and even bigger than before, Bareman said.

Next year, India and Costa Rica will host women’s youth tournaments, as well as qualifying tournaments for the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023. All of this will take place in addition to the excitement and build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will also be a great platform to promote and promote women’s help demonstrate and to take advantage of that added interest in the international game.

Carli Lloyd from the USA takes up the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy

© Getty Images

2023 will be the year in which women’s football will become truly global

Looking ahead to 2023, Bareman stressed the importance and impact the next FIFA Women’s World Cup will have on the women’s game, especially when it comes to leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the pitch.

Expanding from 24 to 32 teams is such a huge step. In addition to giving more teams the chance to compete at the highest level, women’s football will reach more fans, more women and girls, and more countries around the world. The impact and legacy of this cannot be underestimated and will go well beyond what is simply happening on the field in Australia and New Zealand. “

In addition, Bareman stressed the importance of leveraging the lead up to the event to drive participation, commercialization and interest in the game. There is something so exciting about the run-up to a World Cup, the anticipation of the building and the excitement it can create on a global level is unbelievable. In women’s football, I would encourage all of our stakeholders to take advantage of this, as this is our greatest opportunity to showcase our sport. “

Add to this two hugely experienced and excited co-hosts in Australia and New Zealand and it’s easy to see the legacy potential of the tournament. 2023 will be the year when women’s football really goes global!

Sarai said of her post on IWD:

For me, every day is International Women’s Day. We should not wait for this day to celebrate our achievements, elevate each other and strive for equality. I am so lucky to lead women’s football where these themes are at the heart of our work. I would encourage all women to find reasons to celebrate success every day!

This article is part of our series focusing on women’s football and women in football to celebrate International Women’s Day 2021. To learn more about FIFA’s football strategy and women’s development programs, and to read more articles like this, click here

Stephanie Catley of Australia and Rebekah Stott of New Zealand pose for photos during the announcement of Australia and New Zealand's joint bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

© Getty Images

