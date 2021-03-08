Prep Hockey Roundup: River Lakes rallies to overthrow Willmar





WILLMAR The River Lakes boys’ hockey team opened an exciting game with four goals from the third period to beat Willmar 6-3 on Saturday. Willmar took a 3-2 lead early in the third period with goals from Aaron Fischer and Elijah Van Buren. The Stars then scored four goals in a row. Goals for River Lakes were: Jacob Phillippi, Bradey Blaschko, who scored twice, and Tanner Stanley, who scored an empty net. River Lakes will play in Little Falls on Thursday. Willmar plays at Fergus Falls on Monday at 7:15 pm.

River lakes (4-7-2) 1 1 4 6 Willmar (2-13-0) 1 0 2 3 FIRST PERIOD (1) RL: Jacob Philippi (Sam Zeiher, Joel Sowada), PP … (2) W: Jason Malmgren (Taton Hansen, Aiden Donelan), PP SECOND PERIOD (3) RL: Bennet Schultz (Cole Pientka) THIRD PERIOD (4) F: Aaron Fischer (Kory Behm, Donelan) … (5) F: Elijah Van Buren (Blake Tersch, Hansen) … (6) RL: Philippi (Pientka) … (7) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Bennet Bjerke) … (8) RL: Blaschko (Jayden Scheierl) … (9) RL: Tanner Stanley (unassisted), SH EN GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS River Lakes: Josh Venable 29/32 Willmar: Gavin Steinwand 20/25 Jaxon Gustafson, Ryan Schutz and Logan Benson each scored two goals to push Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato past Redwood Valley in Litchfield. Darby Halonen stopped 18 shots to capture the dragons shutout. Litchfield / DC plays Monday at 7pm in Waconia. Redwood Valley (8-8-0) 0 0 0 0 Litchfield / DC (7-6-2) 3 6 1 10 FIRST PERIOD (1) LDC: Daniel Estrada (without assistance), 5:02 AND … (2) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Mason Schroeder), 6:06 … (3) LDC: Ryan Schutz (without assistance), 9 : 49 SECOND PERIOD (4) LDC: Schroeder (unassisted), 0:36 … (5) LDC: Tristen Pieti (Gavyn Lund), 2:18 … (6) LDC: Logan Benson (Gavin Hanson), 2:35 . .. (7) LDC: Schutz (Hanson, Maison Olson), 7:50 … (8) LDC: Gustafson (Schroeder, Benson), 10:42 … (9) LDC: Benson (without assistance), 15:53 THIRD PERIOD (10) LDC: Hanson (Gustafson), 4:39 GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Redwood Valley: Camden Cilek 30/39 Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato: Darby Halonen 18/18 Billy Vogt and Lacen Van Den Berg each scored two goals to lead Sartell past host Morris / Benson Area. The Storm will play against Prairie Center in Long Prairie on Monday at 5:15 PM. Sartell (7-7) 1 2 4 7 MBA (10-4) 0 0 0 0 FIRST PERIOD (1) S: Billy Vogt (Sterling Teddy McCabe, Thomas Franke), 4:39 PP SECOND PERIOD (2) S: Jack Schmitz (Parker Comstock, Conner Hacker), 8:50 … (3) S: Tory Lund (McCabe), 9:50 THIRD PERIOD (4) S: Lacen Van Den Berg (Lund, McCabe), 1:27 PP … (5) S: Van Den Berg (Michael Webster, Hacker), 5:14 … (6) S: Vogt ( Lund), 6:57 SH … (7) S: Hayden Walters (Hacker, John Kern), 11:42 GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Sartell: Quentin Sigurdson 19/19 MBA: Brady Backman 41/48 Maddie OConnor and Julia Helget scored goals to lead New Ulm over host Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato. Avery Stilwell put 36 of the 38 shots in target for the Dragons. The next scheduled match of Litchfield / Dassel-Cokatos is Saturday March 13 at noon in Orono. New Ulm (12-2) 0 1 1 2 Litchfield / DC (3-10) 0 0 0 0 FIRST PERIOD No score SECOND PERIOD (1) NOW: Maddie OConnor (Julia Helget, McKenna Strong), 10:10 PP THIRD PERIOD (2) NOW: Helget (Morgan Klein, Jada Rahe), 3:45 GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS New Ulm: Ava Brennan 18/18 Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato: Avery Stilwell 34/36 A second three-goal run helped Worthington lift past host Morris / Benson Area. The Storm received goals from Karlie Bruns and Allison Michaelson. Leah Thompson put 35 of the 40 shots in target for MBA. MBA will play Windom Monday at 7 p.m. in Morris. Worthington (6-7) 1 3 1 5 MBA Storm (1-10) 1 1 1 3 FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Ashton Fogelman (unassisted), 5:53 … (2) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Taryn Picht), 10:40 SECOND PERIOD (3) W: MaKenna Nickel (Fogelman), 2:50 … (4) W: M. Nickel (Fogelman, Riley Nickel), 12:47 … (5) MBA: Bruns (Picht), 14: 41 … (6) W: Lauren Nelson (R. Nickel, Fogelman), 4:05 PM THIRD PERIOD (7) W: Kessey Aljets (without assistance), 4:34 … (8) MBA: Allison Michaelson (without assistance), 13:31 GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Worthington: Alexis Lyons 25/28 MBA Storm: Leah Thompson 35/40

