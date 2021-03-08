The Seattle Seahawks will release DE Carlos Dunlap





SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Carlos Dunlap, a veteran defender, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move frees up $ 14.1 million in much-needed cap space, but leaves the Seahawks without their most experienced edge rusher and two-time Pro Bowl roster. The team is expected to try to re-sign Dunlap at a discounted rate once it tests the market. Dunlap, who turned 32 in February, would count $ 14.1 million against the cap in the final year of his contract, which had no more guaranteed money. That maximum allowance included a $ 3 million bonus that he would have earned had he remained in the Seattle squad on March 21. The roster bonus was added to Dunlap’s contract as part of a restructuring he agreed to facilitate his trade in Cincinnati Bengals last October. Dunlap helped fuel the Seahawks’ dizzying pass rush by recording five sacks and 15 QB hits in nine games, including playoffs. He missed a game with a foot injury that took him through some of his time in Seattle. He had defended six tackles and four passes with the Seahawks.

OverTheCap.com and Roster Management System listed the Seahawks with less than $ 8 million in salary cap before Dunlap's release, one reason that move came as no surprise. Dunlap spent his first more than 10 seasons at Cincinnati, which landed him in the second round in 2010. His relationship with the team became tense as he became frustrated with his role in the defense last season, which led to his trade to Seattle in exchange for a seventh-round pick and backup offensive lineman BJ Finney. Dunlap openly gushed about the Seahawks organization after the trade, saying he felt rejuvenated in his new environment. "I'd love to stay in Seattle as long as they want me," he said after the Seahawks lost in the wildcard round. "It was very clear what I came here for and what my time frame would be, so now it's a conversation and I'm open and welcoming to it. You already know how grateful I am to be here. great organization for veterinarians, although I also feel young and fresh as a young player I feel like I have a lot of ball left and I would like to finish it with an organization like this. "My two goals are still a Super Bowl and 100 sacks, and I haven't reached either. I didn't win a playoff game. I think we have the pedigree here to do all that next season, and I would. do too. love to be a part of it. " Dunlap's 87.5 regular season sacks in his career rank 12th among active players, according to Pro Football Reference. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and '16. The Bengals were 0-5 in the playoffs during his time in Cincinnati. The Seahawks picked up just nine sacks in six games for their exchange for Dunlap, coinciding with Jamal Adams' strong return from a groin injury. Despite playing in only eight regular season games, Dunlap was fourth on the team in pockets behind Adams (9.5), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (6.5) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (six). The defensive ends that remain under contract with Seattle are LJ Collier (three sacks in 2020), Rasheem Green (two), Alton Robinson (four) and Darrell Taylor, last year's second round pick who didn't play as a rookie due to a leg injury from the university. Dunlap joins Mayowa, Bruce Irvin, Damontre Moore and Jonathan Bullard as free agents. Branden Jackson is also a free agent, but he is not expected to play again due to a neck injury.

