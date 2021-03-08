World T20, Ashes looms up for Australia after disappointing season | Cricket News





SYDNEY: Australia’s international season ended with an emphatic loss to New Zealand in a Twenty20 series decider in Wellington on Sunday, leaving many questions to be answered in the coming months.

In contrast to the Home Test series loss to India around the new year, there were extenuating circumstances to the Black Caps’ 2-3 defeat eight months before the T20 World Cup in India.

There is no doubt that the squad was weakened by the absence of top players, including David Warner and Steve Smith, who were instead selected for the South Africa test tour which Australia subsequently stopped due to health concerns.

After coming out of quarantine, Aaron Finch’s side lost the first two games, but recovered to tie the series before Sunday’s decider.

“I was very happy with our resilience during the series to come back from 2-0 back,” Finch said after Sunday’s fifth T20 defeat by seven wickets.

“Even when we lost the second game in particular, we were there, probably one hit of the bat by squeezing it. There was a lot of character from the group.”

The T20 World Cup is the only global cricket trophy Australia has never won and they will be sure to be competitive with a strong squad in October and November.

Many of the players likely to take them to a first title will go abroad again next month to hone their T20 skills in the Indian Premier League.

India’s fourth test victory over England means Australia will not be taking part in the latest global trophy in the men’s game. Virat Kohli’s team will now face New Zealand in the World Test Championship in June.

The decision not to tour South Africa seals the fate of Australia, but there is a blockbuster home Ashes series to look forward to later this year.

The Australians have repaired some of the damage to their reputation by the Newlands scandal of tampering with the balls by holding the urn in England in 2019.

However, the leadership of the captain-coach combination of Tim Paine and Justin Langer who orchestrated this performance was increasingly questioned during and after the Test Series’ humiliating home loss against India.

Those questions, as well as a big question about the middle-class hitter in Australia, will be thrown out in the coming months and for Finch and his New Zealand tourists there was only one thought when they boarded their charter flight on Sunday.

“It’s been a long summer for a lot of guys who’ve been in bubbles. I know some guys in WA (Western Australia) haven’t been home for several months,” Finch said.

“We are all looking forward to going home and seeing family and stuff.”

