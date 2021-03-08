Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for March 8

Get the work week off to a good start with some Monday night action on the DraftKings Dream Stream as part of another six full Madden games on the schedule. The later three games on the Monday schedule are the classic three-game classic, which kicks off at 6:00 PM ET when the Tennessee Titans host the Cincinnati Bengals. In prime time at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in action to fight the Atlanta Falcons, and we end the night with the Buffalo Bills heading west to circle the wagons against the San Francisco 49ers on Madden After Dark.

As with all of these Madden 21 sims, it’s important to note that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that occurred prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so be sure to check out the depth maps of each team

look at the daily DraftKings Madden Stream matches lobby with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in addition to free contests. Each simulation is played computer versus computer via an online Madden Stream with Madden 21. In this format you can enjoy watching the game stream on the DraftKings YouTube channel the DK Live app (download here) or here in this post.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Quarterback

Stud

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers, $ 7,300 Allen is the only QB on this slate with an average of more than 20 DKFP per sim, and he has a very high ceiling due to his regular hasty production. He has run more than 80 meters in three consecutive sims, winning Buffalo the Falcons, Steelers and Titans with DKFP 22.1, 30.28 and 27.38 respectively. He has multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games and has improved significantly since adding Superstar traits to his profile in EA Sports’ December update. He had a hasty touchdown and passing touchdown in his first matchup with the 49ers in these sims, producing 18.58 DKFP in a 21-13 Buffalo win. With its regular hasty production, it has both the highest ceiling and the lowest risk of QB on the slate.

Other option Matt Ryan ($ 6,500)

Value

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, $ 6,000 Although Minshew has not been as reliable as Allen in these sims, he does place a high ceiling on this match with Atlanta. Minshew Mania produced 31.82 DKFP in his most recent match with the Falcons and had 16.18 DKFP in the team’s first Madden 21 encounter. He had three touchdowns and more than 25 DKFP in a recent sim against the Jets, but then settled with less than 15 DKFP in each of his two most recent matches. It’s definitely boom-or-bust, but it’s in a favorable matchup and brings a lot more potential upside down than the other cheap QBs available on this slate.

Other option Ryan Tannehill ($ 5,900)

Run back

Stud

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals, $ 8000 While the QB talent is a little light on this slate, there are several elite options at RB. Henry leads the way with the highest salary on the board and is the only RB available in this match to have produced more than 20 DKFP per match. He has scored 49 touchdowns in his 52 sims averaging 84.3 rushing yards and 26.1 receiving yards per game. He has brought in 3.7 catches per game and has multiple receptions in each of his past six games to help bolster his value with regular PPR production. Henry hardly ever breaks down and gets a great match against the Bengali defense that has given up some of the greatest RB appearances we’ve seen in Madden 21. This will be King Henry’s first attempt to rule Cincinnati in these sims, and he’s in a great place for a monster performance.

Other options Raheem Mostert ($ 7,900), Todd Gurley II ($ 7,400)

Value

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers$ 5,000 This is a really nice paycheck for Motor, who is both the RB1 and third in the back for the Bills in these sims. He does lose work now and then Zack Moss ($ 3,200) as the power back, but mostly the Singletary was in the backfield with Allen. He has averaged 2.6 catches for 17.4 yards in addition to his 54.0 yards per sim, scoring 15 touchdowns in his 52 games. While those numbers are nowhere near Henrys, Singletary is a very safe player at this price point as he should definitely get enough of the workload in his rematch with the 49ers. The first time he faced San Francisco in these sims, he had a solid DKFP of 11.5 and over 9.0 DKFP in 14 of his 17 sims, including that match. Singletary does lose some goal-line fights to Allen, but he still makes sense with this paycheck, which is actually lower than either RB’s sharing time in the Bengals backfield.

Other option Young Bernard ($ 5,400)

Wide receiver

Stud

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 6,500 Jones is the highest rated WR on this slate and has also been the most prolific, with DKFP 16.8 per sim on 4.7 catches for 75.4 yards per game, along with his 32 touchdowns. He went away for DKFP 33.1 on six catches for 181 yards in his most recent game against the Jaguars after a quiet game against them in their first Madden 21 game. Although he sometimes fades against elite CBs, he has achieved a double-digit DKFP in four of his past five matches and should again be able to take advantage of his clear rating advantage in this matchup with Jacksonville’s secondary.

Other options Stefon Diggs ($ 6,900), DJ Chark Jr. ($ 5,900)

Value

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, $ 4,900 Although he fell out of favor this season in Jacksonville before sustaining a serious injury, Westbrook is still the WR2 for the Jags in these sims, working as their primary slot receiver. He had seven catches for 77 yards and 20.7 DKFP in his most recent matchup with the Falcons, who regularly struggle to cover opposite slot receivers. Westbrook has a very high ceiling, which he showed with a 46.0-DKFP match against the Giants, and he had completed eight consecutive multi-catch performances before being held ten feet to just one reception in his most recent sim, it was against the rams. He should be able to come back from that disappointment with a much better showing against the Falcons, and he’s got a big cap for a game under $ 5K.

Adam Humphries, Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $ 3,700 Humphries has had success for the Slots Titans and usually has good PPR numbers in soft matchups like this one against the Bengals. He averaged 2.7 catches for 32.9 yards per sim over his 52 games and has multiple catches in 44 of those 52 games (85%). He has at least three catches and over 7.5 DKFP in four of his last five sims, and he should be able to produce some nice value in this match once again facing the Bengals who are so-so secondary.

Other options John Ross III ($ 5,700), AJ Brown ($ 5,000), Tyler Boyd ($ 4,500), Russell Gage ($ 3,800)

Tight ending

Stud

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $ 4,900 The Bengals are also a favorable matchup for Smith, who has at least seven catches, at least 80 yards, and at least 15 DKFP in three consecutive sims coming into this matchup. He has increased his average to DKFP 11.6 per sim on 4.6 receptions for 48.7 yards per game. He has also never been left out of a match while coming into the end zone 15 times. Smith is expected to be one of the best free agent TEs available this off-season, and hell remains a good option for the Titans in Madden 21.

Other options George Kittle ($ 5,700), Hayden Hurst ($ 4,800)

Value

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, $ 4,000 On the other side of that matchup, Uzomah makes a lot of sense too, because he gets a lot of volume out of it Joe Burrow ($ 6,700), who has hooked up with his TE on 12 touchdown passes while helping Uzomah average 3.9 catches for 40.9 yards per sim. Uzomah has at least four catches in seven consecutive sims, making him relatively low risk due to his PPR volume, especially in this match against the Titans, who were very beatable by beating TEs in these sims.

Other option Lee Smith ($ 3,500)

DST

Stud

Titans DST vs Cincinnati Bengals, $ 2,800 The Titans were the best DST on this slate, producing 5.6 DKFP per game, and they are getting a great match against the Bengals in this game. Burrow was generally good at these sims, but he had some sales issues, hitting 16 interceptions and losing 17 fumbles, including three fumbles lost in his three most recent sims. The Titans enforced 36 turnovers in their 52 sims, while adding 111 sacks and six defensive touchdowns. They are especially good at reaching the QB when playing at home, where they average 2.5 bags and 5.8 DKFP per SIM card.

Value

DST Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 2,600 The Falcons DST did not live up to expectations this year and eventually coach Dan Quinn was let go. In Simland, however, they were pretty decent with 29 takeaways and 109 bags in 54 matches. They only had 3.0 and 1.0 DKFP in their previous matchups with the Jaguars at Madden 21, but they’ve shown a good ceiling in a few of their recent matchups, including a 15.0-DKFP performance against the Rams and a 8.0-DKFP feat against the Raiders.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is Z. Thompson) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.