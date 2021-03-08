Whitecaps finally get shot on another Isobel Cup – Twin Cities





After the post-season has been canceled twice in less than a calendar year, the National Womens Hockey League is ready to resume play and hand out the Isobel Cup later this month. That’s good news for the NWHL, and good news for the Minnesota Whitecaps, who were scheduled to play the Boston Pride in the Cup final in March last year when the game was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Whitecaps will be one of four teams to play for a championship in the NWHL semifinals on Friday, March 26 at 7:00 pm CDT, in Brighton, Massachusetts. A two-week season played in a bubble in Lake Placid, NY, was suspended on February 1. 3 due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the league’s six teams. The Metropolitan Riveters withdrew the entire team from the competition. The second-placed Whitecaps will meet the third-placed Connecticut Whale at 7pm at Warrior Ice Arena. Top seed Toronto, an expansion team this season, will play No. 4 seed Boston at 4pm. The winners will meet for the Isobel Cup on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m. The games will be broadcast live by NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Twitch. NWHL ISOBEL CUP All matches at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. Times CDT. Semi-finals, Friday March 26: No. 1 seed Toronto Six vs. No. 4 Seed Boston Pride, 4 p.m. No. 2 seed Minnesota Whitecaps vs. No. 3 Connecticut Whale, 7pm

