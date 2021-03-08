Sports betting is on the rise despite pandemic on Cheddar

After a long drought of live events during the coronavirus crisis, the sport is back in full swing. While social distance and limited capacity rules can keep many fans out of stadiums, many are still betting that they can pick a number of winners.

“You have a twofold effect: encourage your favorite team or people you bet on and win or lose money,” said Joseph Oroz, just before placing a bet at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Despite the pandemic and the temporary closure of casinos, sports betting has skyrocketed. Last January, Americans have approx $ 4 billion in sports betting According to the American Gaming Association, it is the sixth consecutive time that the monthly record has ever been broken. Legal sports betting achieved record sales of $ 1.5 billion in 2020, up 69 percent year-over-year.

“Gambling is an American way,” said Phil Juliano, chief marketing officer at Bally’s Corporation. ‘We are not ashamed of it. We don’t apologize for it. ‘

Many sports betting companies are counting on this trend to continue, especially as March Madness and the Olympics are expected to take place in 2021. Twenty states and Washington, DC allow legal sports betting, while many others are considering legislation. FanDuel’s sports betting is now live in 10 states, reaching about a quarter of the US population.

“Almost every state is now watching sports betting,” Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, told Cheddar. “It’s a way to increase tax revenue in a way that voters actually want.”

Meanwhile, the UFC signed a five-year partnership with DraftKings, making it the official mixed martial arts sportsbook and daily fantasy partner in a deal reportedly worth $ 350 million per ESPN. The company is working on new types of betting and in-house games for its iGaming product, investing in user experience and marketing technology. DraftKings raised its 2021 forecast to the $ 900 million to $ 1 billion range, from the earlier $ 750 million to $ 800 million, on its latest earnings report in February.

New Jersey has led the way as the top sports betting state, with $ 6 billion in bets last year. While about 80 percent of bets are made online, according to state data, even the casinos have been able to cash in on the action. The Borgata, which came to a standstill for four months during the pandemic, posted about 20 to 30 percent more sales last year compared to full-year 2019, according to Tom Gable, Borgata’s racing and sports director.

“You get an experience here that you obviously wouldn’t do at home,” Gable said. “It’s a very social atmosphere. It’s a very lively atmosphere to come and watch the game, either with family and friends, but also around other people.”

His sportsbook had to get creative and offer alternative sports such as European football competitions including the Bundesliga and even Russian table tennis at some point during the pandemic. But when American sports gave everything back, the bets came back bigger and better than ever.

“We wrote things we had never written before in terms of amounts,” said Gable. “What we really saw was the bottled-up question: People were going to bet on sports they were familiar with. I mean baseball, basketball, and hockey are three of the four major American sports, so people just came in with two fists. bet. “

Bally’s Atlantic City plans to open its first sportsbook in partnership with FanDuel in time for March Madness, but is already taking bets on a temporary set-up. It is also in the process of acquiring the internet fantasy sports platform Monkey Knife Fight, as well as the sports betting software company Bet.Works.

Sports betting will only continue to grow as more people engage in fantasy sports and knowledge of how betting works becomes widespread, noted David Wang, CEO of Bet.Works. During the pandemic, the company brought darts, billiards and even bull riding into its offering and found interest among its users, even for these non-mainstream sports.

“Our competitors are not necessarily casino companies, but they will be the entertainment people, be it a TikTok or Facebook or something,” Wang said. “I think everyone is fighting for the consumer’s share of wallet and time.”

The increase in sports betting will also help bring jobs back to Atlantic City and bring in clients who can help revitalize the economy, Juliano van Bally said.

“It brings in a lot of people who don’t just gamble,” he explained. “They’re spending money in retail and food and drink, and it’s a different audience and a younger audience. I think that’s a very positive situation for Atlantic City, and we really like the opportunities these sportsbooks have in the market. have brought. “