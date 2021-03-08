Kasperi Kapanen quietly leads penguins in offensive categories of equal strength

TribLIVE’s daily and weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Penguins leader in equal strengths isn’t Sidney Crosby or Jake Guentzel.

The Penguins player who has had the most 5v5 goals of his team on the ice this season is not Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang.

Instead, it’s a player who’s been on the bench for a while through less than half of a short season with the team, relegated to the fourth line, and had immigration issues delaying his training camp.

With 56 games a week away in the middle of this season, Kasperi Kapanen is leading the Penguins with 5-on-5 points (14), plus / minus rating (plus-11) and 5-on-5 goals for that. on the ice in front (21).

“It’s not (just insult); it’s about the details and the process, and that’s what we really liked about (Kapanen’s) game here in the last series of games, ” said coach Mike Sullivan after Kapanen scored a goal and two assists in a victory Sunday against the New York Rangers. “He’s a really good boy, he’s a great player and we’re really excited about what he can bring to our team.”

Kapanen has scored four goals and five assists in the past eight games. That period coincidentally coincides with the aftermath of a game on February 20 in which Kapanen only played one team in the third period. Kapanen and Sullivan shared a one-on-one discussion shortly afterward.

“It was a nice little session with Mike just to talk about certain areas that I need to be better at to help the team,” said Kapanen. “It’s not always about insult, it’s arranging things low in our own zone and that translates into the rest of my game.”

In the eight games since the benching, Kapanen has been on the ice for 11 Penguins 5-on-5 goals, according to naturalstattrick.com. In comparison, there are as many as Crosby and Guentzel have combined to be on the ice during that time.

The players who were most Kapanen’s linemates over the past week – Malkin and Jared McCann – are ranked 2-3 of Penguins’ forwards in 5-on-5 goals on the ice ahead (seven and nine, respectively).

McCann’s status is in limbo after leaving Sunday’s game due to an injury. But Malkin coming out of a period of slow season production (11 points in his past 10 games) roughly coincided with Kapanen’s season resurgence.

“They’ve developed some pretty good chemistry,” Sullivan said. “… We really liked it when we put them together.”

Malkin and Kapanen have each had six points in the past four games – five of equal strength. Both helped with the other’s goal on Sunday.

“With new (linemates) it always takes some time to know where he is and to interlock a little,” said Kapanen. “Lately we have found each other and played better.”

Former Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford invested twice in the first round in the fast 6-1 and 194 pound Kapanen, first by taking him with the 22nd overall choice in 2014 and again in August when he switched the 15th common choice as part of a deal to re-acquire Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kapanen has shown that he is about a 20-goal and 40-point player when extrapolated to a traditional 82-game season. After a slow start to his Penguins tenure, Kapanen is producing above that level this season.

Per naturalstattrick, Kapanen’s season 67.74% goals-by-percentage (number of goals scored while a player is on the ice in front of his team versus by opponents) on 5-on-5 leads all Penguins with at least 20 games played – Crosby is close at 61.54%.

“Much of the credit goes to the guys I play with who have given me the opportunity to make plays and score goals,” Kapanen said in that kind of selfless response that would please any coach.

Even a coach who felt compelled to relegate and then call the player up for a one-on-one conversation two weeks earlier.

“I give a lot of credit to ‘Kappy’ because I think he has responded in the right way,” said Sullivan. “He’s really making a concerted effort here to play the game in a certain way. And if he does, we believe he could be an impact player for us. “

