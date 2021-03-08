South Asian players are helping to revive Australian club cricket





Two years ago there were six people on training and the future did not look bright for Royal Park Brunswick Cricket Club (RPBCC). Key points: Cricket Australia statistics show that the number of multicultural players increased by 12 percent last season

Cricket Australia statistics show that the number of multicultural players increased by 12 percent last season Royal Park Brunswick Cricket Club has seen a surge in player numbers, reflecting a demographic change

Royal Park Brunswick Cricket Club has seen a surge in player numbers, reflecting a demographic change The growth in the number of South Asian players has helped strengthen the culture at clubs such as Carlisle Park RPBCC president Rhys Contessa said the inner-north Melbourne club needed to turn its fortunes around quickly. “We were about to fall in two directions and once you drop below that three-sided figure, I think it will be the end for your club,” Contessa said. The club’s few South Asian players took advantage of their network and brought in an influx of players, who now make up nearly half of the squad. “It has revitalized the club. We have seen a massive increase in the number of players over the past two to three years and it has allowed the club to thrive rather than survive,” said Contessa. Rhys Contessa has welcomed the recent surge in the number of players. Supplied: Rhys Contessa Demographic change is happening across the country. Cricket Australia statistics show that the number of multicultural players was up 12 percent last season, with the majority of those South Asian cricketers. RPBCC player Aniket Gupta said the increase had also brought cultural changes. “I don’t eat beef, so when we have a barbecue, I have to make sure there are pork, beef or vegetable patties and there is always something that is always provided,” he said. Aniket Gupta says club meetings now provide a more comprehensive menu. ABC News: Peter Lusted The Carlisle Park Cricket Club in the far southeast of Melbourne has seen its own growth of South Asian players over the past four years. They make up 70 percent of the squad’s six senior teams and are behind doubling the club’s junior numbers last season. Carlisle Park Cricket Club Chairman Aaron Straughair said the growth in the number of South Asian players had a major impact. “You associate sports clubs with a great drinking culture, but with some of the players’ backgrounds they can’t drink because of their religion, so we’ve put a little bit in mind of the rest and are just more focused on family,” Straughair said. . “If we can’t get the families to the club, we won’t get the players to the club.” Straughair said the club initially lost revenue due to a lack of pub sales, but had since made up for it by coming up with new fundraisers. “Our Christmas party, we’ve turned that into our world night food, so everyone brings a plate of food from their background, culture and I enjoy it because it’s the only time you can fill your plate with food and no one is judging you,” he said. The Carlisle Park cricketers take part in a game of Carrom. Supplied: Aaron Straughair Coach Prabath Fonseka said players had also learned a few words of Sinhalese and played some Indian matches. “I think it’s more about joking, some words I clearly can’t repeat here, but further phrases like ‘how are you?’ in Sinhala things like ‘hit the ball’, ‘go for it’, things like that, ”he said. “We also play an Indian game called Carrom, it’s a board game, so we still hang out in the club, have a snack, have a soft drink and move on from there.” Peter Lusted plays for Royal Park Brunswick Cricket Club.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos