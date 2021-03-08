Football ‘close to an ideal Champions League’: Agnelli





Lausanne (AFP) The new Champions League format after 2024 could be “near ideal” and only a short time away from formalization, Andrea Agnelli, Juventus and European Club Union (ECA) boss, said Monday. “I sincerely hope that everything will be ready in a few weeks,” Agnelli said after a general meeting of the ECA confirming the consensus around a remodeling of the group stage and the expansion from 32 to 36 clubs. “There are details to be addressed including access to the leagues,” he said. “If we have four extra spots, how will they be allocated? “But I would say that everything should be as good as arranged within a few weeks. “It’s very, very close to an ideal Champions League.” Discussions will continue as to who will benefit from the four additional places, although it seems likely that France, which currently only has three places, will get one of them to align them with England, Spain, Germany and Italy . In the new format, the current round-robin group stage would be dropped, consisting of eight groups of four clubs, each playing the other three teams home and away, for a total of six games leading to the knockout stage. Instead, a single group of 36 clubs will play a ‘Swiss system’ in which they play 10 matches against 10 different opponents, before switching to the knockout stage. This mini-championship is likely to lead to even more media coverage and thus bloated TV rights. Juve president Agnelli attributed the idea to Edwin van der Sar, the former Manchester United goalkeeper who is now general manager of Ajax. The new format could quell rumors that Europe’s richest clubs are a private breakaway ‘Super League’. “As for these speculations, they’ve been on the air for twenty years,” said Agnelli. 2021 AFP

