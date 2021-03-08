Success on the tennis court, in the classroom, and on the staff – St. Olaf College

The only thing that inspires me is my family, especially my mom and dad. They came to this country without too much and dreamed of giving their children a better future, so I try to make them proud with everything I do. They are the reason why I am here now and I will forever be indebted to them. Sabrina Barboza ’21

Sabrina Barboza ’21 is from Katy, Texas, and came to St. Olaf College to play tennis at the collegiate level. Over the past four years, she has done that and much more, from researching academic interests to growing through internships and finding a full-time job in her dream industry starting this summer. She has managed not only to make her parents proud, but also to bring her talents to The Hill and create her own path to a fulfilling future.

Before coming to St. Olaf, Barboza played tennis in high school. She was an honor roll student, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the National Spanish Honor Society. She was also named MVP of her high school tennis team as a senior, and also placed third in the region during the spring season of her senior year.

She then came to the hill and continued her impressive tennis career. Not only is she part of a high-performing tennis team, her personal dedication to the sport shows in everything she does and the awards she has received. Barboza has played No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles throughout her career. In her sophomore year, she also became the first member of the St. Olaf women’s tennis team in nearly seven years to be named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week. Besides, they is a three-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete and a two-time MIAC Academic All-Conference honoree. Finally, Barboza helped St. Olaf to the MIAC Playoffs in 2019.

Being part of the team is one of my favorite parts of my time here, and I really love my teammates and my coaching staff and the support they give me on and off the field, she says. As a student athlete, Barboza has proven that hard work and talent will not go unnoticed and that she can do whatever she wants.

Barboza studied economics with an emphasis on finance. She is also involved in a TRIO mentoring program pairs St. Olaf students with younger students to provide positive role models for students. It’s one of my favorite things I’ve done in St. Olaf, says Barboza. I think it’s really important to encourage young children to appreciate education and that they understand that it is possible to go to college regardless of their circumstances.

Barboza’s competitive edge, leadership and mentorship experience, and academic success brought her to the INROADS program. INROADS is an organization that helps students find internships across the country. Barboza made contact with UnitedHealth Group and had the opportunity to do an internship at the company for two summers. She interned in various areas of the business, including sales, underwriting and finance.

She refined her skills and expanded her knowledge in different areas, and was then able to discover her interests within the company. She says, I am very grateful to UnitedHealth Group for the incredible internship experience they have given me.

Last summer, Barboza interned with UnitedHealth Group’s Corporate Development team and was offered a full-time offer starting July 2021. Since she started working at UnitedHealth Group, she wanted to be part of the Corporate Development Team.

My experience this summer was really special as I learned a lot about mergers and acquisitions and the process behind buying companies, ”says Barboza. “I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some incredibly smart people who helped me understand the processes all summer long.

She also recalls her time over the summer by saying, one of the most important things I learned from my internship this summer is how important details are when it comes to pitching companies to executives. I was lucky enough to be able to deliver a business evaluation presentation to the Chief Development Officer at the end of my internship along with other team leaders, and it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will always remember.

Whether on the tennis court, in class, or working for the largest healthcare company in the world, Barboza will stand out and give everything she can. I am very grateful to St. Olaf for how well it prepared me to do just that during my time here, she explains.

I am most excited to go out into the world and do something meaningful with the education and preparation that I have received. It has always been important to me to give back to my community, so I look forward to finding different ways that I can make a positive impact, be it directly through my work at UHG or through other avenues outside work.