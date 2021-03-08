Sports
Fantasy hockey waiver watch – Top available combo forwards
Every week, we’ll mine the release for less rostered resources to help your team, whether you prefer a dynasty or the redesign, and we’ll also add some tips to DFS players out there. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy assets that may be overvalued for one reason or another – in the short or long term.
Forward
Clayton Keller, C / LW / RW, Arizona Coyotes (36.6%): After a largely uninspired January, the 22-year-old has six goals and eight assists in 14 games, including three goals and two helpers in his last four. That point-by-game pace – a good number of them count with the extra skater – deserves more love in the fantasy spectrum of ESPN.com. Take advantage of Keller’s ability to put the puck in the net when he plays with such confidence. Remember, this (still) young lad scored 23 goals as a rookie just three years ago.
Rickard Rakell, C / LW, Anaheim Ducks (36.1%): He plays a lot of minutes and (finally) scores again. Rakell plays on a top-six score line and No. 1 power play and has three goals and six assists on 20 shots in his five most recent games. That’s more like it. Fantasy managers with gaps in the lineup that need to be plugged in should take advantage of this current fit of the former 30-plus goalscorer before it drops.
Paul Stastny, C, Winnipeg Jets (16.3%): Stastny is right where fantasy managers want him, shifted to the wing on a top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. His four goals in five games only emphasize how much this shuffled positively impacts the veteran’s production. Skating with Scheifele and Wheeler, Stastny will set points relatively consistently – that’s a promise. Make sure he doesn’t fall back to the bottom six of the Jets while holding a spot in your fantasy setup.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C / LW, Montreal Canadiens (10.5%): There is a lot to appreciate about coach Dominique Ducharme’s freshly pushed forward line, including Tyler Toffoli, a healthy Josh Anderson and Kotkaniemi – especially after Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Jets. While the young center won’t be posting scoring numbers equal to its wingers, there is still plenty of potential for a healthy number of assists. The third overall (2018) draft pick has a place in deeper leagues where helpers carry the same fantasy weight as targets. Only 20 years old, he shouldn’t be considered an asset to the dynasty either.
Evgeny Svechnikov, LW / RW, Detroit Red Wings (5.5%): Let’s put Andrei’s big brother under “worth seeing” for now as he fights to make the most of the limited opportunities. The free agent-to-be, who will be put on and off Detroit’s cab squad, has scored two goals and two assists in four NHL games, all in last week’s period. The second worst team in the league has little to lose by offering Svechnikov – who battled injuries during his young pro career – extra innings in the second half of the season. The 24-year-old plays for his NHL future and is undoubtedly motivated.
Eeli Tolvanen, LW / RW, Nashville Predators (2.6%): At least Preds fans have the rookie up front to admire in what would otherwise be a bleak 2020-21. The 21-year-old has four goals and two assists in eight recent games to secure a spot for himself in Nashville’s power play. More and more he shoots at the net. All of this has resulted in an average of 2.33 fantasy games per game since February 23. And this boy has just started. Don’t sleep on him especially in dynasty competitions.
Also see: Pavel Buchnevich, RW / LW, New York Rangers (46.7); Chandler Stephenson, C / LW, Vegas Golden Knights (18.7)
Defenders
Adam Boqvist, Chicago Blackhawks (13.7%): The second half of February returned after recovering from COVID-19 and has one goal and six assists in eight games, including four points on the power play. Anchoring a special team unit made up of Alex DeBrincat – 14 goals in 22 games – and Patrick Kane is a neat job to hold on to. Boqvist is a must roster in the dynasty league and also deserves attention in deeper recast competitions.
Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers (6.4%): An enhanced defensive presence throughout, the Philly blueliner, through a determined effort he spoke of publicly, seems to be rediscovering his offensive touch as well. Not in the measure of production are first handful of NHL seasons, but still very promising. Gostisbehere skated the Flyers’ top pair with Ivan Provorov and the club’s No. 1 power play and has averaged 4.2 shots per game since February 24, including a total of 11 his last two games alone. He has three goals and an assist to show for that seven-game period. And coach Alain Vigneault is reportedly happy with the defender’s play since he was settled, recovery after COVID. That is no mean feat.
Also see: Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Goalkeepers
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (31.2%): The Canucks-netminder is three-for-three in March, beating the Maple Leafs twice and threw a 27-save shutout against the Jets. Only an excellent performance from his opponent Mike Smith spoiled an otherwise strong show from his last game in February. The fact is, Demko has had one bad outing since mid-February, with a .947 SV% through six starts. Braden Holtby as the number 1 club, deserves to be roasted in deeper leagues after this week’s two-game set with Montreal. That match does not appeal at all.
Lowered expectations
Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils (75.7%): He makes a spiral. New Jersey’s No. 1 net less is 1-6 with a .865 SV% since Feb. 19. His game costs fantasy managers dear. Also, the rest of the Devils don’t offer much in terms of target support. Put Blackwood on the shelf until there is concrete evidence of a turnaround.
