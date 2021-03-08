Blitzpool’s fantasy platform draws ambassadors from the Indian cricket brand





Interactive Games Technologies Inc. (IGT.BET), formerly i3 Interactive, has announced a new partnership with emerging Indian cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha, to become the face of the company’s Blitzpools brand.

IGT.BET acquired a 51% stake in the online fantasy platform Livepools in February 2021 and then renamed the product under the name Blitzpools. The company said its new brand ambassadors would draw their large and ever-growing fan base to the app and be an integral part of Blitzpools’ 360 degree digital and offline campaign activation. In addition to the cricketer partners, and as part of the new brand launch, IGT.BET said that Blitzpools has engaged celebrities and influencers with a total following of more than 215 million. The company said that with the rebranding and recent capital injection as part of its recent majority investment, customers can now expect the already market-leading product to deliver new and exciting features at a faster pace. IGT.BET said that through the brand ambassador’s rebranding and announcement, Blitzpools is looking to take the fantasy sports market in India by storm, with customers offering industry-leading bonuses, deposit and cashout options, and a constantly innovative product. The platform will feature a coin-based loyalty program, rewarding users with valuable coins as they increase their engagement with the app. The coins can be exchanged for gift cards, meet and greet sessions, cashback, tickets to sports matches and other offers. Another feature allows winners to create their own closed personal pools with friends and ultimately win prizes that provide the opportunity to play cricket against Blitzpool’s new brand ambassadors. “We are embarking on a new journey and through this exciting adventure we want to capture and captivate the minds and hearts of every Indian consumer involved in online gaming,” said Vickram and Gaurav Assomull, founders of Livepools. Through this rebranding we want to create an interactive user experience and strengthen the product in the Indian market. Giving it a fresh look and feel, we are also pleased to announce Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as the new faces of the brand. By the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Blitzpools is confident it will be home to one of the largest fantasy sports player bases in India. A spokesperson for IGT.BET added, “We are not confident that our investment, partnership and brand positioning with Blitzpools will further gain a strong foothold in the Indian fantasy games market. With priority for our client, we will continue to create a world class product for the Indian public.

