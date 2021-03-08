OCVarsity Preseason Top 25 – Orange County Register

ORANGE COUNTY PRESEASON TOP 25

Mater Dei footballers Josiah Zamora, 13, Raesjon Davis, 32, and George Miki-Han, 59, in Santa Ana, CA, on Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

1. Mater Dei (12-1 in 2019): The Monarchs’ defense will be great, led by All-CIF returnee Raesjon Davis, a USC signer, at linebacker. They have their usual plethora of offending playmakers, including All-Trinity League receivers Kyron Ware-Hudson (USC) and CJ Williams.

2. Serve (7-4): The brothers are building towards this season. The offense could be spectacular, with junior quarterback Noah Fifita, who was the All-Orange County second team last season, and All-County first-team receiver Tetairoa McMillan, like Fifita a junior with a plethora of college offers.

3. Mission Viejo (11-1): Some key pieces from 2019 are missing, such as All-CIF quarterback Peter Costelli who graduated early and is now in Utah. But the returning group is strong, including All-County first-team linebacker Easton Mascarenas, who signed with Oregon State, All-South Coast League defending lineman Micah Carreon (Northern Arizona) and all-league backing Jacquez Robertson (Northern Colorado).

4. Santa Margarita (3-8): Frequent coaching sales are never good, and new Eagles coach Anthony Rouzier is the team’s third coach in as many seasons. But he’s been on their staff and knows the talented roster that includes All-Trinity League squads Derek Wilkins, a signer to Cal at the defensive end, and Drew Sulick (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo) at linebacker.

5. San Clemente (0-12): The Tritons were 10-2 on the field in 2019, but were punished with forfeiture for using an unsuitable player. Several top players from that team return. Among them are the fast and powerful retreating James Bohls, who signed with Arizona, and the tight end / defensive end Bentley Redden (BYU).

6. Corona del Mar (16-0): Before graduation, there were some great ones from the Sea Kings’ 2019 championship team, but they could be the best team again in the rugged Sunset League. Back for another run for the league title are Cal Poly SLO-autographed lineman Thomas Bouda and big-play safety Tommy Griffin (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo).

7. La Habra (10-3): The Highlanders, who are the traditional kings of the Freeway League, are bringing back senior receiver Brandon Vasquez who could be one of the county receptions’ leaders, Colorado-signed linebacker TJ Patu and three-year-old starter David Sanchez in the middle.

8. Orange Lutheran (5-6): The Lancers are a bit of a mystery, as it’s unclear how many players won’t be playing this spring due to college commitments or other reasons. It is known, however, that junior quarterback Logan Gonzalez has steadily improved over the past season and that the Lancers should be strong along the interior lines.

9. Los Alamitos (4-7): This could be a breakout season for sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson, whose running and throwing skills are reminiscent of Bryce Young when Young was State Player of the Year at Mater Dei in 2019. Receiver / defender Gavin Porch was the first team of the All-Sunset League in 19 as a freshman.

10. Edison (9-3): The Chargers should be on the hunt for the Sunset League Championship. They bring back a strong roster with 2019 all-league senior linemen Ryan Easterday and Jacob Parsons and all-league junior receiver / defensive back Nico Brown.



11. San Juan Hills: Senior quarterback Hudson Jones has been a starter for three years.

12. JSerra: All-County linebacker Jaden Genova is back for the Lions.

13. Treasure: A senior-heavy roster led the team to an excellent 2019, but a talented group are ready to move in.

14. Yorba Linda: The Mustangs are arguably the best team in the Crestview League.

15. Sucker: One of the big surprises of 2019, the Knights are expected to succeed again in 2021.

16. Villa park: The Spartans may not be as good as they have been in years past, but they will compete in the Crestview League.

17. Capistrano Valley: Senior quarterback Darthanyon Moussiaux will put in big numbers.

18. Orange: The fast, hard-hitting Panthers are likely to win unilaterally.

19. Newport Harbor: A great comeback story in 2019, the Sailors are ready to keep that momentum going.

20. Huntington Beach: The Oilers could be Newport’s harbor by 2021.

21. Cypress: The Centurions will compete for the Empire League Championship.

22. Sunny Hills: Winning a CIF Championship, like the Lancers did in 2019, builds a winning culture.

23. Trabuco Hills: The Mustangs could compete for the title of the Sea View League.

24. Pacifica: Sophomore quarterback Darius Cowens could be set for a productive season.

25. Tustin: The influx of talented transfers could make Tillers a team to watch.

The Register will be publishing its preview stories for the 2021 spring season in the coming days, and will then provide extensive coverage of the week 1 matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.