Sports
Wheelchair tennis makes for a good time at Hanover YMCA
HANOVER Tennis players of all ages gathered on the courts of South Shore YMCA on Sunday for the third free clinic in a series offered by the South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation.
Thomas Dodd, chairman of the foundation, became involved in the sport in 2008 and has held and held several clinics and clinics over the years. In 2015, Dodd decided to create a nonprofit to expand the reach of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island clinics.
“This year our main focus is on getting more young people involved,” said Dodd, “and getting the younger generation involved in tennis.”
Dodd is also a member of the USTANew England’s wheelchair committees and the national committee. He said the population involved in wheelchair tennis misses the younger generations. Dodd’s role was to encourage younger children in New England to participate in the sport.
Dodd, who has been involved in wheelchair sports for over 30 years, from basketball to skiing, said what makes tennis unique is that tennis has a clear path for kids, from local clubs to high school and college teams, which then opens up. the opportunity for children to eventually play in tournaments and even the US Open and Paralympics.
On Sunday, some players were joined by 6-year-old Roby Erhabor and his father, Osayi Erhabor, from Milton. Osayi Erhabor said they played at the clinic before the pandemic and that his son, who uses a wheelchair because he has spina bifida, loves tennis.
“He’s gotten better and more mobile,” said Osayi Erhabor. “So now he’s even (playing) standing up, he’s not really using his chair. He likes to just run around and play.”
Erhabor said they’ve always tried to keep their son mobile and he likes sports, so they include him in everything he wants to do.
Lake:Curry College Students, Staff Participate in COVID-19 Study
Lake:All Duxbury students must be back in school full-time by April 5
Dodd said the clinics are informal and open to anyone, able-bodied or disabled. Everyone is welcome to practice and learn about wheelchair tennis.
The YMCA and the South Coast Wheelchair Tennis Foundation provide the specialized sports wheelchairs, which can cost between $ 1,900 and $ 2,500, Dodd said. The wheelchairs have features such as a fifth wheel at the back of the seat to keep them from tipping back when players are racing on the tracks. They also supply rackets and tennis balls for the players.
Dodd said he hopes to extend the clinics this summer to give kids another chance to exercise and boost their confidence.
“Finding the kids out there is the hardest part for us, is the bigger challenge,” said Dodd. “We have jobs and we have coaches and we have some kind of facilities in the woods right now, set up, if you want. And we’re just trying to find the kids and get them out.”
Dodd said he hopes they will play more outside when the weather gets warmer, and that he will bring the clinics to the kids and expand into different areas where the clinics can be held.
The next clinic at YMCA Emilson will be held from 11am to 1pm on April 18th.
